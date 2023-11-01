Micro shares shine in China’s stock market

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) – China’s dire situation has sent its stock markets tumbling, funds posted losses and foreign investors rushed for the exits. But the areas of the market dominated by small stocks and frequented by the country’s retail investors have performed surprisingly well.

A large number of retail investors are investing in micro-cap stocks – stocks that have small market capitalizations – operating under the radar of larger funds and investors and their massive market-changing flows.

Take self-employed retailer Joseph Cui, for example. By buying micro-cap stocks of artificial intelligence (AI) companies, Cui has chosen a corner of the market that big fund managers can barely reach, and made a hefty 20% return on his 2 million-yuan ($273,347.27) investment. Returns have been earned.

“It’s a tough environment for big capital. But it’s an easy game for short-term money,” Cui said.

Strategies like Cui’s emerged this year in a stock market frustrated by China’s faltering economy, rising geopolitical risks and rising foreign interest rates.

The Wind Micro Market Cap Index, which typically tracks 400 China-listed A-shares with a market value of less than 3 billion yuan, is up 37% so far this year. In contrast, the blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) declined 8%.

While institution-dominated companies with large market caps in sectors such as banking and manufacturing have faced selling pressure from investment funds in the struggling economy, micro stocks have become neat counter-cyclical targets.

Such stocks lend themselves to speculation, especially when they are tied in some way to Chinese chip giant Huawei Technologies or to hot concepts like AI, leading to retail sales somewhat reminiscent of last year’s meme-stock mania in the United States. Turns out to be similar, though without the short-sellers. The other side of the business.

Meanwhile, Chinese regulators seem cool about the micro-cap craze, even though it is worryingly reminiscent of the casino-like Chinese market culture of more than a decade ago.

“It appears that regulators are giving the green light to speculative activities to boost the stock market,” said Yuan Youwei, fund manager at Water Wisdom Asset Management.

“This collusion is damaging the system of value investing, encouraging abuses and is negative for the long-term health of the market.”

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

concept stock

Retail investor Helen Wu doesn’t hesitate to talk about “stir-frying” — the practice of pumping up stocks with hot concepts.

“We mainly pick stocks with a big story to tell, like AI or Huawei, so that it’s easier to stir-fry,” Wu said, noting the frenzy in China around ChatGPAT as well as much-hyped tech breakthroughs in the U.S. Referring to Wu said. Blacklisted company Huawei.

“Due to heavy selling pressure in a bearish economy, we do not touch stocks with large institutional stakes.”

Retail investors are a major force in China. CSRC Chairman Yi Huiman noted that their transactions accounted for about 60% of total A-share turnover at the end of 2022.

An index tracking China’s actively managed equity funds (.CSI930890) has fallen 14% this year following a selloff in favored sectors such as battery companies and spirits makers. In contrast, an index tracking chatgpt concept stocks such as 360 Security Technology (601360.SS) and TRS Information Technology (300229.SZ) has surged more than 40%.

In a recent case, loss-making Ningbo Shenglong Automotive Powertrain System Co (603178.SS), a supplier for Huawei’s planned electric vehicle, surged nearly 250% in three weeks, leading the company to make a profit last week. Forced to mark investment risks.

Lu Deyong, a retail trader, said he made a 100% profit of 100,000 yuan by betting on Huawei concept stock, Ceres Group (601127.SS), whose shares have doubled in the past two months, compared with losses in the first three months Was. quarter of 2023.

“The market buys Ceres for its future vision, not its current fundamentals,” Lu said.

Some brokerage firms are starting to recommend micro stocks to clients.

Buying micro stocks is part of a new investment paradigm in a stock market plagued by weak growth and global disruption risks, GF Securities said in an October strategy report.

“Speculation in concept shares has been active all year, and regulators have half closed their eyes,” said Huang Yan, general manager of Shanghai Qiuyang Capital Co.

“One action would devastate an already lifeless market.”

($1 = 7.3167 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Jason Zou, Samuel Shen in Shanghai, Summer Jane in Hong Kong, Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Simon Cameron-Moore

