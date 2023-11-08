Chicago, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global micro battery market Wireless sensors equipped with micro batteries are experiencing growth in demand due to their increasing use. This dynamic market featuring battery types, types, capacities, applications and regions is set to play a significant role in the advancement of wireless technologies and IoT devices.

Micro Battery Industry: Powering the Wireless Sensor Revolution

The micro battery industry plays a vital role in powering a wide range of compact and IoT devices. These miniature energy sources enable uninterrupted operation of wireless sensors, smart cards and various applications that demand reliable, long-lasting power solutions.

Scope of Micro Battery Market Report:

report metrics Description Estimated market size in 2023 US$0.5 billion Estimated market size in 2028 US$1.3 billion growth rate CAGR of 22.4% Market size available over the years 2019–2028 base year 2022 forecast period 2023-2028 units Value (million US dollars/billion) segments covered Types, Capacity, Battery Types and Applications Geographic areas covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and RoW

Micro Battery Market Key Information:

Increasing use of wireless sensors: The proliferation of wireless sensors equipped with micro batteries is one of the primary driving forces behind the growth of the market. These sensors are essential for a wide variety of applications ranging from environmental monitoring to industrial automation.

Micro Battery Market Ecosystem: There are various types of batteries on the market, including thin-film, printed, solid-state chip, and button batteries. These batteries meet the specific requirements of various applications.

capacity variability: Micro batteries are available in different capacities, less than 10 mAh, 10 to 100 mAh and above 100 mAh. These capacity options enable tailored solutions for different devices.

Battery Type: The market offers both primary (non-rechargeable) and secondary (rechargeable) micro batteries, providing flexibility for different applications and user preferences.

Global Expansion and Regional Development:

The micro battery market is set for expansion, with the Asia Pacific region projected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2028. This growth is attributed to the rapid adoption of IoT technologies by the region and increasing demand for wireless sensors. smart card.

