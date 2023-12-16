Anyone who is thinking of starting a film company or a theme park like Mouse Ears, has another idea coming to his mind…

The following year, Mickey Mouse’s first screen release, a 1928 short film Steamboat WillieBecomes available for public use.

This means, with several caveats, at least one version of the most iconic character in American pop culture will be freed from Disney’s copyright and enter the public domain in 2024.

Current artists and producers would be able to use Mickey, but only as a more rat-like, non-speaking boat captain than “Steamboat Willie”.

Still, it’s enough to get people excited.

“This is it. It’s Mickey Mouse. It’s exciting because it’s kind of symbolic,” said Jennifer Jenkins, a law professor and director of Duke’s Center for the Study of the Public Domain, which celebrates “Public Domain Day.” “I feel like a pipe on a steamboat, blowing smoke. It’s so exciting.”

“It’s sometimes derisively referred to as the Mickey Mouse Protection Act,” Jenkins said. “This is oversimplified because it was not just Disney that was pushing for the tenure extension. It was an entire group of copyright holders, whose works were soon to be in the public domain, who benefited greatly from the 20 years of additional protection.

However, not every characteristic or personality trait displayed by a character is necessarily copyrightable, and courts may be busy in the coming years determining what is in and out of Disney’s ownership.

US law allows copyright to be held for 95 years after Congress extended it several times during Mickey’s life.

“Of course, we will continue to protect our rights in more modern versions of Mickey Mouse and other works that remain subject to copyright,” Disney said in a statement.

In fact, Disney still holds a trademark on Mickey as a corporate mascot and brand identifier, and the law prohibits it from using the character to mislead consumers into thinking that the product is from the original manufacturer.

Disney’s statement said it will “work to protect against consumer confusion caused by unauthorized use of Mickey and our other iconic characters.”

Steamboat WillieDirected by Walt Disney and his partner Ub Iwerks and among the first cartoons to have sound synced with its visuals, Mickey and Minnie was actually the third cartoon created by men named Mickey and Minnie, but the first cartoon to be released. It depicts a more dangerous Mickey captaining a boat and making musical instruments out of other animals.

In this, and in a clip of it used in the introduction to Disney animated films in recent years, Mickey plays the 1910 tune “Steamboat Bill”.

The song inspired the title of Buster Keaton’s film “Steamboat Bill Jr.”, released just a few months earlier. Steamboat Willie, which in turn may have inspired the title of the Disney short. The copyright on the Keaton film was not renewed and has been in the public domain since 1956.

Another famous animal companion, Tigger, will join his friend Winnie the Pooh in the public domain as the book in which the prancing tiger first appeared, “The House at Pooh Corner,” turns 96.

Pooh, perhaps the most famous former character to become public property, came to that status two years ago when AA Milne’s original “Winnie the Pooh” fell into the public domain, resulting in some truly innovative uses, including in this year’s horror film . Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,

Young Mickey could have received the same treatment. And considering how terrifying blood and honey was with your eyes gouged out, that’s scary in itself…

Other properties that have entered the US public domain are Charlie Chaplin’s film CircusVirginia Woolf’s novel “Orlando”, and Bertolt Brecht’s musical play “The Threepenny Opera.”

