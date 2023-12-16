Michigan’s first 3D printed home hits the market in Detroit

A new Detroit home with 3D construction technology is for sale — and the owner who buys it will make history at 1444 Sheridan.

Detroit (Fox 2) – A new Detroit home featuring 3D construction technology has recently hit the market. The owner of 1444 Sheridan will make history when he buys it.

“This is the first 3D-printed home in Michigan,” said Fernando Bales. “There are a lot of benefits to the type of construction using 3D concrete printing.”

Cameras were rolling on Friday as painters and plumbers completed their final jobs. The home recently came on the market with an asking price of $224,500.

“We’re no longer designing for 2×4 or 2×6,” Bales said. “Now we have design freedom to print curvature, to use robots to print texture. We can decide how much cavity we want in the wall.”

That precision given to detail eliminates waste.

“It definitely saved a ton of material,” he said.

Citizen Robotics is behind this single-story, 988-square-foot home that has two bedrooms and one bathroom and an attic space that can be used for storage.

The organization wants to reduce the cost of housing construction by adopting robotic construction techniques.

“Anyone who is interested in a home that is flexible and that is efficient,” Bales said. “It’s a completely electric house. We have zero entry, so anyone in a wheelchair can enter without any problem.”

Proponents of 3D-printed homes say the manufacturing process is also better for the environment.

“Material scientists are developing several types of concrete that use less carbon in production,” he said.

Some may argue that the price may be expensive, but proponents of this construction say it can save you money over time.

“This home is highly airtight, its energy efficiency will reduce the cost of ownership over time for that homeowner,” he said. “There are huge savings to be made.”

And if you buy this home… you’re riding the wave of the future.

“We’re still building with sticks – why is that?” Bales said. “We think there is a better, more efficient, more cost-effective way for the future of home building – and we just want to be a part of that.”

for more information See this link for the list.

Source: www.fox2detroit.com