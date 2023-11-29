A Michigan woman won $100,000 playing an online game in which $20 of her money landed her the big prize.

A woman who wanted to remain anonymous won $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Autumn Bucks Instant game online.

“My favorite game to play online is Magic Money Ride, but I saw the Autumn Bucks game and wanted to try it,” said the 40-year-old Michigan Lottery player. “I played the maximum bet of $20, and after a few spins, the $100,000 prize fund came up on the screen.”

The woman said she couldn’t believe her eyes as a graphic showing $100,000 was displayed on the game screen.

“I had to exit the game and double-check my account balance to make sure I was seeing things right,” she recalled telling the Michigan Lottery.

The winner recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim his grand prize.

“Winning is a great feeling and will allow me to buy a house and give my kids a nice Christmas,” the player told the Michigan Lottery.

Since 2014, more than 1 million players have registered to play the Michigan Lottery’s online games.

What is Autumn Bucks?

Autumn Bucks is an online game offered by the Michigan Lottery, with prices ranging from $0.10 to $20.00.

Players win by showing a set of matching symbols and seeing new symbols appear on the grid. If players get five winning clusters in a game, their winnings will be multiplied by 2X. Players can unlock more features with other rewards.

What are the odds of winning Autumn Bucks?

The Autumn Bucks’ chances of winning are 1 in 4.44.

