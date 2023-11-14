Michigan Secretary of State releases 2024 primary candidate list ⋆ Michigan Advance

On Monday, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released a list of potential presidential candidates for the 2024 primary.

State law requires the Secretary of State to release a list of individuals “generally advocated by the national news media to be potential presidential nominees” for the Republican and Democratic parties for the presidential primary election.

On her list, Benson included President Joe Biden, U.S. Representative Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and author Marianne Williamson as potential candidates for the Democratic nomination.

He cited North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former President Donald Trump as potential candidates. Also included. Republican nomination.

Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former US Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, US Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum attend the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by Fox News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Vin McNamee/Getty Images)

“Two months ago, I made clear that under Michigan law, anyone generally endorsed by the national news media to be a candidate for the Republican or Democratic nomination for president is barred from appearing on the ballot for the February 2024 primary. is listed, unless the court orders otherwise,” Benson said in a statement.

“Accordingly, today, as required by law, we are publicly posting the names of candidates who qualify to be listed on the ballot as presidential candidates in their respective party’s primary under Michigan law. Are. Barring a court order, these candidates will be included on Michigan’s presidential primary ballot in 2024 unless they withdraw their names from consideration, Benson said.

Lawsuits have been filed in Michigan to keep Trump from voting.

The Michigan Democratic and Republican Party chairs will have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to add other candidates to their party’s list. Candidates who wish to change their party position or withdraw from the election will have until 4 pm on December 8 to inform the Election Bureau.

Candidates whose names have not been submitted by the Secretary of State or party chairpersons can gain access to the ballot if they file a nomination petition with the Secretary of State by 4 p.m. on December 8.

Michigan’s presidential primary election will be held on February 27, 2024. The deadline for ballots to be mailed to military and overseas voters is January 13, 2024, and absentee voter ballots must be printed by January 18, 2024.

