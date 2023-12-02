(WXYZ) – The Michigan Public Service Commission on Friday approved a rate increase for DTE Electric Company customers to finance infrastructure investments designed to increase reliability and accelerate the deployment of clean energy generation. .

The $368 million rate increase is an overall reduction from the $622 million the company initially requested in February.

The new rates will be effective from December 15.

According to the MPSC, a typical residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see their monthly bill increase by $6.51, which is 6.38%.

In response, DTE Energy said that although the MPSC numbers are accurate, they do not take into account the $300 million in cost savings announced in November that will be passed on to consumers. DTE says when those cost savings and the rate increase are taken together it will mean a net impact on customers of less than $3 per month.

“The electric bill is really made up of two parts, what I’ll call the base rate and then the fuel charge,” said Trevor Lear, vice president and group president of DTE Energy. ,“We are reducing our fuel duty…by $300 million effective today.”

Customers like Yolanda Bradford say another rate increase is too generous for the company.

“I don’t think that’s fair,” he said. “We faced power cuts again and there were two power cuts back to back the next year and again this August.”

Lear says this is why increasing rates would help, as they look to upgrade their systems with the funds.

He said, “I guarantee you that our team is working every day to minimize power outages for every customer. And when you do have a power outage, we want it to be sooner than you had before.” There should be less power cuts.”

The rate hike was one of several measures related to DTE Electric that were passed by the MPSC. Other measures include approving financing measures, including investment recovery mechanisms. The approval included a time frame so that it could be adjusted to incorporate the findings of the distribution system audit currently underway.

The final report on that audit is expected by the end of summer 2024.

The commission also approved an additional $2 million in funding for DTE Electric’s pilot project to provide $1,500 rebates to income-eligible households for the purchase of electric vehicles costing $50,000 or less, as well as the utility’s ongoing The company’s request to speed up the felling of trees was also approved. Remove trees and branches from around power lines.

In addition, the Commission also directed DTE to work with them to study tree trimming on residential service drops – power lines between power poles and homes – and to require the company to consider residential service-drop tree trimming in its next general Instructed to develop a proposal for the pilot. rate matter.

Source: www.wxyz.com