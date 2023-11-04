Michigan on verge of 100% clean electricity as House

November 3, 2023 /3BL/ – Ceres today applauds the Michigan House of Representatives for passing ambitious clean energy legislation, allowing the state to achieve a 100% clean electricity standard by 2040 and adopt several other important policies to increase clean energy investment. On the verge. Jobs. The action in the House came a week after the Michigan Senate passed its version of the legislation.

“Michigan is on the verge of finalizing one of the most ambitious clean power laws in the country, helping the state leverage its manufacturing heritage and strong industrial base to attract clean energy investment,” he said. Eli Gould Roberts, Senior Director of State Policy, Ceres, “Companies across Michigan support this legislation to combat climate change, reduce utility bills, and maximize tax incentives and programs from recent federal legislation. We urge the Legislature to finalize this historic clean energy package as quickly as possible so that Governor Whitmer can sign it into law.

The House also passed legislation related to the clean energy site. Ceres strongly urges the Senate to adopt these bills, which serve as a model for a responsible permitting process that will accelerate clean energy construction while accounting for community input.

Ceres has worked with companies and investors to support Michigan’s clean energy legislation during the current legislative session. In September, 15 businesses signed a letter to lawmakers and Governor Gretchen Whitmer declaring their support for an accelerated transition to 100% clean electricity, which prioritizes jobs, equity and affordability, and which will help Michigan Helps maximize recent federal climate and clean energy investments.

The letter states, “Passing legislation to achieve 100% clean energy while prioritizing affordability, equity, and job creation is an important step toward building a more equitable net zero economy that supports our state’s vitality, “Will enhance competitiveness and growth.” Signed by Bells Brewery, Brewery Vivant, Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits, CleanCapital, Crystal Mountain Resort, Ikea US, New Belgium Brewing, Nexamp, REI, Sealed, Siemens, Trane Technologies, Uplight, Walker-Miller Energy Services and Worthen They went. Industry.

This legislation has been passed by the House and now goes to the Senate for consent. It would codify into law many aspects of Gov. Whitmer’s MI Healthy Climate Plan, which was released in 2022 and is also hailed by Michigan businesses as an important tool to guide climate, public health and economic development policy in the state. It was welcomed.

Companies are increasingly supporting clean energy policies not only to reduce the climate pollution that threatens their operations, but also because they bring significant business and economic benefits. According to a recent analysis conducted by 5 Lakes Energy and the MI Energy Innovation Business Council, this legislation would create approximately 160,000 jobs, increase Michigan’s GDP by 2.5% by 2050, and save households $145 in energy costs annually by 2035.

Source: www.3blmedia.com