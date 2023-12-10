Michigan man wins $1 million lottery game, needs to get blood pressure checked

A Michigan man who won $1 million in a scratch-off lottery game became so overwhelmed with excitement that he had to have his blood pressure checked.

The man, whose name was not released, won the prize after playing the $1,000,000 Extravaganza instant game, which he purchased at a Wesco gas station in Grants, about 30 miles north of Grand Rapids, the state lottery announced Friday. .

When the 55-year-old man realized he had a ticket worth $1 million, his heart started beating faster.

“I thought I was having a heart attack,” he told lottery officials. “I went to my mom’s house to show her the ticket, and when I walked in the door, she asked me to sit down and took my blood pressure because I was bright red and shaking.”

The man, who said he plays lottery games “here and there,” said that winning the top prize feels like a dream and that the money would make his life easier, and that he plans to spend some of his winnings on home improvements and other projects. Will spend on helping people. need.

Instead of receiving annuity payments for the entire amount, the man opted for a lump sum payment of approximately $693,000.

More winners:Virginia woman wins big after recovering from a day at work by playing the lottery on her phone

What is the $1,000,000 Extravaganza?

The $1,000,000 Extravaganza game was launched by the Michigan Lottery in September. Each $10 ticket gives players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 to $1 million.

According to the Michigan Lottery, players have won more than $15 million by participating in the $1,000,000 Extravaganza.

What are the odds of a $1,000,000 extravaganza?

The odds of winning the $1,000,000 grand prize are one in 3.78.

There are still over $39 million in prizes available, including two top prizes of $1 million, 19 prizes of $20,000, and 74 prizes of $2,000.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington DC and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to choose your lottery game and numbers, place your order, view your ticket, and collect your winnings using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue from viewer referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any state lottery. Gambling problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MILEMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

Source: www.usatoday.com