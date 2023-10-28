The Mega Millions jackpot reached an estimated $137 million after no tickets matched all six numbers in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, October 27, 2023: 11-32-43-57-70 and Mega Ball 6. The megaplier was 4x.

Players from Michigan and New Jersey matched all five numbers to win $1 million and those from Georgia and Texas matched all five numbers and had the Megaplier option to win $4 million.

The player who won $1 million in Michigan bought his ticket at the Miracle Mile EZ Mart in Traverse City.

When are the Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 PM Eastern Time, 10 PM Central Time, 9 PM Mountain Time and 8 PM Pacific Time. Pictures are held at WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia.

How do you play mega millions?

Each Mega Millions play is worth $2. For an additional $1 per game, players can add a “Megaplier” that can increase non-jackpot prizes up to five times.

Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 to 70 and one gold Mega ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 to 25.

If the numbers on one row of your ticket match the number of balls drawn on that date you win. There are nine ways to win prizes, ranging from $2 all the way up to the jackpot.

If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands. They can be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com or at one of 10,500 retailers across the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

Should the numbers on the ticket be in the same order in which they are printed?

No! It does not matter in what order the numbers are drawn. The numbers on your ticket are always shown in numerical order.

What is Megaplier?

Most states use the Megaplier® feature in which players can multiply non-jackpot prize winnings by 2, 3, 4 or 5 times. If participating, you can play the Megaplier for an additional $1. If you have purchased the Megaplier feature any non-jackpot prize won on Mega Millions® play will be multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn.

How can you find Mega Millions results?

The results of the Mega Millions drawing will be posted in this article. Winning numbers will also be posted On the official Mega Millions website Immediately after each drawing. Information about the number of winners is posted the morning of the next day of the drawing after Mega Millions Lottery Security confirms the sales of winning tickets.

How is the Mega Millions jackpot calculated?

Mega Millions group members meet every Tuesday and Friday morning to determine the game’s estimated jackpots for the next two drawings.

The lottery director and finance representative share their state’s individual sales forecasts during that meeting to estimate projected total sales for those drawings. Those sales projections are then used to determine the estimated cash value of the jackpot and the advertised annuity values, with the annuity value based on that day’s 30-year US.

Treasury rate, which can change from day to day. The rate on any given drawing day often differs from the rate on the previous drawing day, when the jackpot is first estimated.

, Here are the luckiest Mega Millions numbers of 2023

Can a Mega Millions jackpot winner remain anonymous?

This varies from state to state. In Michigan, personal information such as the winner’s name, the city they live in, and the amount they won are considered public record. But there are ways you can keep your identity safe.

, How You Can Stay Anonymous If You Win the $1.55 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot in Michigan

WDIV Copyright 2023 by ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.

Source: www.clickondetroit.com