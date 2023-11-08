Michigan is one of the best places to retire in America

The state of Michigan featured significantly in US News, which ranked it as one of the best places to retire in the United States.

US News went out and asked 3,500 seniors, are either retired or about to retire, what are their needs every year. And Michigan has six cities in the top 100, and while Florida may have done better, northern climates are actually scoring particularly well.

Five Pennsylvania cities make the list: Harrisburg, Reading, Lancaster, Scranton and Allentown.

Dan Foster, a 57-year-old Livonia cycling enthusiast, told Local 4 that those cities scored well with the things he needs in retirement.

“I have somewhat limited resources, so I can’t afford to live in an expensive area,” Foster said. “Close to nature like bike paths, hiking paths. I like urban areas. Biking in Detroit is fun, and it wouldn’t be too bad around here.”

Ann Arbor came in at number 11. US News’s Beverly Herzog says the popular college town actually fits the bill.

“Ann Arbor is a very affordable place to live, with excellent health care nearby, and that was also very important to most people this year,” Herzog said.

But there are a lot of other things that retirees want, like less crime, and a higher quality of life.

“Ann Arbor, you know, offers a good job market for retirees, so that’s one thing that attracts them,” Herzog said. “And despite it being so cold, you know there are a lot of outdoor activities, and retirees like to stay active.”

Grand Rapids (38), Lansing (53), Detroit (65), and Kalamazoo (66) rounded out the top 75.

“Some of these areas are nice to live in because we have moderate temperatures here,” Foster said. “You know we don’t have to worry about it like they do down south with weather and hurricanes. I am not surprised at all.”

The U.S. Census says Lansing is the fastest-growing city in Michigan, and perhaps its proximity to Michigan State University and active outdoor life makes it an attractive place for people of all ages.

