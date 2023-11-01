Michelin's sudden decision to withdraw major job source for small towns left community 'shocked': Chamber leader

An Oklahoma city is preparing for major job losses after Michelin said it would shut down production at a tire facility, affecting more than a thousand workers.

The France-based tire giant announced Thursday it will cease production in Ardmore by the end of 2025, affecting about 1,400 jobs, according to a Michelin press release.

“The Ardmore Chamber of Commerce was stunned to learn of Michelin’s plan to begin tire production at the Ardmore facility in the next two years,” William Murphy, president and CEO of the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, told Fox Business in a statement. “This plant has been a cornerstone of the economy not only in Ardmore but throughout southern Oklahoma, providing hundreds of good-paying jobs for more than 50 years.”

According to a press release, the company said it would halt production because the Ardmore plant was “not equipped to deliver tires at a competitive cost” due to changing market needs. Michelin operates 34 production plants in the US and Canada.

Due to changing market needs, a tire manufacturing plant is ceasing production at its facility in Ardmore, Oklahoma. The company said the plant was not equipped to deliver tires at a competitive cost. (Getty Images/Getty Images)

More than half of Americans fear massive job losses: Survey

“Michelin has strived to be a good steward to this plant and community throughout every chapter. Closing operations is one of the most difficult of all business decisions,” Terry Redmile, senior vice president of manufacturing for the Americas region of Michelin Group, said in the press release. ” “The company carefully explored every other option before making this decision.”

“In the coming months, we will work through every step of the transition with a deep sense of leadership for the Ardmore community,” Redmile said. “Our goal is to provide individualized support to each individual at the Ardmore site as they best begin a new chapter. This includes starting conversations with local and state-level leaders to determine the best ways to provide support for this community. “After the change.”

According to Michelin’s press release, the first round of layoffs is expected to begin in mid-2024. But Murphy, who is also CEO of the Ardmore Development Authority, said the city is creating a task force to help the 1,400 affected employees find other jobs.

More than 1,000 jobs at a tire manufacturing plant in Ardmore, Oklahoma will be affected after the Michelin company announced it would cease production by 2025. (Getty Images/Getty Images)

AI and job losses: how worried should we be?

“We have established a Michelin Transition Task Force to begin identifying opportunities currently available within the region, potential companies that may be interested in coming to the region, now that we will have an influx of well-trained workers, and There will be additional training or education to help with transitions to other jobs,” Murphy said.

Several elected officials considered closing, including Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Representative Tom Cole, State Senator Jerry Alvord, and State Representative Tammy Townley. Alvord, whose district includes Ardmore, called the job losses “disturbing.”

“The suddenness of this decision has taken us all, including the industry, by surprise,” Alvord said in a statement. “This decision will undoubtedly have a significant economic impact on our community, and the loss of jobs is deeply troubling.”

“Our thoughts are with the hard-working employees and their families who will be impacted by this unfortunate development,” he said.

Bill Murphy, president and CEO of the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, says city and state leaders are creating a task force to help find work for the 1,400 employees affected by Michelin’s closing. (Getty Images/Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Murphy told Fox Business the city is unsure how many affected workers will want help finding new jobs in the area.

“We are still working with the company to determine how many employees will choose to transfer, how many will retire, and how many will stay and seek new employment,” Murphy said. “As we move forward, the City of Ardmore is incredibly fortunate to have leadership from the city as well as state and federal officials, tribal and education partners, and the private sector who are passionate about moving our community forward. Working from.”

Source: www.bing.com