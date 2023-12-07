Michel Gass to replace Chip Bergh as CEO of Levi Strauss in January

Pedestrians walking past a Levi’s store in Hong Kong.

Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh is leaving his post and handing the reins to his longtime successor, former Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass, the company announced Thursday.

Gass will take over as chief executive on January 29 while Berg will officially retire on April 26. He will continue as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Board till then. Once he retires, he will work as a consultant till the end of the financial year.

Bob Eckert, Chairman of the Board of Levi’s, said, “Chip has transformed this company and will leave it better than when he arrived. I know we will continue to benefit from Chip’s strategic perspective as he leads the company.” “Will continue to serve on the board.”

Berg took over as CEO of Levi’s in 2011 and is one of a handful of people who have run the company and were not related to its original founder, Levi Strauss. During Berg’s tenure, she led Levy through its March 2019 initial public offering, the acquisition of Beyond Yoga, and its deeper expansion into women’s offerings.

He also transformed the company into a direct-to-consumer powerhouse that is no longer solely dependent on its wholesale partners. In doing so, he reinvigorated the Levi’s brand and kept it relevant despite its 170-year-long legacy.

“The Levi’s brand is the strongest it has ever been, and as we move toward becoming an omni-channel, direct-to-consumer retailer, it is time for new leadership,” Berg said in a statement. “Although I have known Michelle for over a decade, working closely with her over the past year has given me great confidence that her experience, track record of innovation and impact, and passion for the business will drive the company to sustainable, profitable growth and “Significant shareholder and stakeholder value creation.”

Levy appointed Gass as its next CEO in November 2022. She started at Levi’s in January, and was responsible for leading the company’s product, sales and marketing functions, as well as its namesake brands, including its digital and global commercial operations. He has focused his attention on driving international growth and transforming the company into a direct-to-consumer first organization.

“I am honored to step up to lead this iconic brand and company that I have deeply admired and respected for many years. Levi’s is more than a denim icon; it is part of our cultural fabric. and is an enduring symbol of quality, innovation and progress,” Gas said in a statement.

Like many retailers, Levi’s has struggled to motivate consumers to spend on apparel as inflation strains shoppers’ budgets. In October, the company cut its full-year sales forecast for the second time this year, saying it expected net revenue to decline in the range of 1% this year.

Levi Strauss shares have fallen 1% this year, lagging the S&P 500’s gain of about 19%.

