Michael Spencer throws £10,000 bomb at Terry Smith

A new round of rivalry is beginning between two of the city’s most formidable tycoons – Michael Spencer, 68, and Terry Smith, 70 – who have been egging each other on for decades.

Lord Spencer, a billionaire businessman and philanthropist, has challenged Smith by betting £10,000 on whether the fund manager he supports can beat Smith.

Spencer is offering Smith a bet that the fledgling Nutshell Growth fund will outperform Fundsmith’s equity fund next year. There is more than a whiff of David and Goliath in their challenge.

Nutshell Asset Management was established in 2019. Its Growth Fund, run by Mark Ellis, was launched the following year and in September it had just under £21 million of funding from investors under its leadership.

Spencer is a minority investor in Nutshell’s operating company and a significant investor in the fund.

Alice uses a mix of human brain power and AI to calibrate its portfolio. Their fund has recently secured a new large institutional client which will take assets under management to approximately £33 million.

Fundsmith, founded by Smith (pictured below) in 2010, had £23bn of assets in its equity funds in November after proving hugely popular with investors.

For several years Spencer ran broker ICAP, while boxing enthusiast Smith was at the helm of Tullett Prebon.

If he proves victorious this time, Spencer has promised to donate his winnings to a charity supported by The Mail on Sunday in the run-up to Christmas 2024.

Smith’s long-term performance in the blue corner has been excellent. But in 2022 – a bad year for the markets – it declined 13.8 percent.

In the red corner, the nut shell did not escape the widespread crisis last year. It declined by just over 19 percent in 2022, lagging behind Fundsmith.

However, this year, the nutshell is up nearly 19 percent, ahead of Fundsmith’s 8.5 percent rise.

Spencer said: ‘We have had clashes on occasions, but Terry has done a great job at Fundsmith over the last few years and he deserves credit.’

Smith declined to comment.

