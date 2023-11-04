Michael Saylor's bold forecast: Bitcoin demand is going to increase 10x

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of MicroStrategy Inc., anticipates a substantial increase in the value of Bitcoin and increased demand for the leading cryptocurrency following the approval of a spot ETF by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Well-known as a Bitcoin supporter, Saylor reaffirmed his belief in the unique potential of Bitcoin, expecting a tenfold increase in its value.

This week, Bitcoin was hovering near the $36,000 mark, but missed it by a slight margin before falling back to $34,300. The sudden correction followed a nearly 25% surge over the past month, prompting some traders to book profits and prompting market participants to reevaluate the driving forces behind the rally.

“When banks and responsible custodians are managing #bitcoin And as the industry takes its eyes off all those shiny little tokens that have distracted and demolished shareholder value, I think the industry has moved to the next level and we’re 10x ahead from here. @saylor To @SaraEisen pic.twitter.com/sVKugHt7Tx – Brad Mills 🔑✔️ (@bradmillscan) 2 November 2023

Bitcoin and the Resilience of SEC ETF Prospects

Although the nearly 5% intraday retreat indicated what some analysts call a “cooling-off stage,” many market observers maintain a positive outlook on the crypto.

Despite the volatility, Saylor remained unfazed by erratic price action. On November 1, MicroStrategy’s announcement of purchasing 155 Bitcoins for $5.3 million demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the cryptocurrency, underscoring the resiliency of those who have consistently owned Bitcoin through market fluctuations and price swings. support.

In October, @MicroStrategy Acquired additional 155 BTC for $5.3 million and now holds 158,400 BTC. Please join us at 5pm ET as we discuss our Q3 2023 financial results and answer questions about the outlook #business Intelligence And #bitcoin, $mstr -Michael Saylor✓️ (@saylor) 1 November 2023

Currently, the SEC is in the process of examining several applications for a Bitcoin ETF after a long period of delay. According to several analysts, it is widely anticipated that approval could come as early as January 2024.

Image: Screen grab from CNBC

During his discussion with CNBC, Saylor explained that natural sales of $12 billion a year are expected to turn into $6 billion a year, in line with the growing demand for Bitcoin driven by spot Bitcoin ETFs.

He underlined the prevailing bullish outlook, emphasizing the potential for the coming 12-month period to result from an expected increase in demand and a concurrent decrease in supply, “and this is quite unprecedented in the history of Wall Street,” he said.

Bitcoin is currently trading at the $34,835 area. Chart: tradingview.com

Key Factors Affecting Seller Confidence in the Future of Crypto

Seller’s strong belief in the cryptocurrency is derived from the convergence of several Bitcoin-related developments over the course of the upcoming year. First of all, it is important to note that Bitcoin is scheduled to undergo a “halving” event in April 2024.

This event will result in a 50% reduction in Bitcoin mining incentives, significantly reducing the amount of Bitcoin offered to the market by miners.

At the time of writing, with a valuation of $34,715 based on CoinMarketCap data and an impressive 24-hour trading volume of almost $20 billion, Bitcoin is holding its own and is signaling a flurry of activity in the cryptocurrency sector.

Image: Shutterstock

Despite a slight decline of 2.1%, Bitcoin still remains the market leader with a market cap of $678 billion, indicating its unbroken dominance. This developing narrative is fueling conversations about scarcity and value as Bitcoin’s circulating supply approaches the 19 million mark, close to its limit of 21 million.

Meanwhile, a significant breakthrough came when Bernstein, an investment research firm that had previously expressed skepticism about Bitcoin’s prospects, recently issued an optimistic forecast. He estimated that by 2025, the cryptocurrency could be worth $150,000 if there was a real possibility that a spot Bitcoin ETF would be approved. It is important to remember that Bitcoin reached its all-time high in November 2021, briefly surpassing $69,000.

Featured image from iStock

Source: bitcoinist.com