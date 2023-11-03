Michael Saylor: ‘Unprecedented’ Demand Set to 10X Bitcoin – Decrypt

MicroStrategy co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor doubled down on his enthusiasm for Bitcoin on Thursday, stating cnbc He believes that the cryptocurrency is soon going to experience a price increase previously unheard of in modern financial history.

Saylor’s confidence in the coin stems from the confluence of several Bitcoin-related events that are expected to occur over the next year. For one, Bitcoin is set for a “halving” event next April that will reduce Bitcoin mining rewards by 50% – drastically reducing the amount of Bitcoin coming to market from miners.

Rumors are also flying on Wall Street that the first Bitcoin ETF – long desired but not yet greenlighted by US regulators – could finally get approval as soon as Christmas, making the cryptocurrency an even more mainstream investment. Will open for.

Saylor said of the near-term Bitcoin environment, “You will see $12 billion of natural sales per year converting into $6 billion of natural sales per year – at the same time that things like spot Bitcoin ETFs increase demand for Bitcoin ” , “So we’re all pretty optimistic over the next 12 months: Demand is going to grow, supply is going to shrink, and that’s pretty unprecedented in the history of Wall Street.”

Saylor further elaborated on his belief that as major financial institutions expand their investments in Bitcoin, centralized institutions will stabilize not only Bitcoin, but the entire crypto industry – leading to a further increase in the price of Bitcoin.

“When the banks and responsible custodians on Wall Street are managing Bitcoin, and the industry takes its eyes off all the shiny little tokens that have distracted and destroyed shareholder value, I think the industry has moved to the next level. And we are 10 times ahead from here.” Saylor said.

Bitcoin has been flying high for the past few weeks. Late last month, the coin surged more than 11% to $31,000 on the prospect of spot Bitcoin ETF approval in the United States. Prices continued to rise, reaching a peak of $35,878 over the past week – a record for 2023. According to CoinGecko, the coin is at $34,903 at the time of writing.

Earlier this week, investment research firm Bernstein – which has previously dismissed Bitcoin’s potential – predicted that the cryptocurrency could reach $150,000 by 2025, given the real possibility of approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF.

Bitcoin reached its all-time high in November 2021, briefly reaching above $69,000.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

