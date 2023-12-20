Michael Saylor: Spot Bitcoin ETF approval could be Wall Street's biggest milestone in 30 years

Well-known Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor has declared the potential approval of a spot BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF) as possibly the most significant development on Wall Street in the last three decades.

Speaking with Bloomberg on December 19, Saylor compared the event to the historic creation of the S&P 500 ETF, highlighting its transformative potential for investment strategies.

Potential of Bitcoin Spot ETF

Saylor emphasized that the Spot Bitcoin ETF could usher in a new era of investing, providing a compliant and efficient channel for mainstream retail and institutional investors to invest in the asset.

The move is seen as a catalyst for unmatched demand, paving the way for a bullish trend in the cryptocurrency market.

According to Saylor’s predictions, the Bitcoin ecosystem is poised for a major shakeup in 2024. They expect demand to increase with an important event in the Bitcoin world – the halving scheduled for April.

$BTC Spot ETFs may be the biggest development on Wall Street in the last 30 years. my discussion #bitcoin In 2024, Spot ETF Vs. $mstrand the emergence of Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset @KaileyLeinz on bloomberg @crypto, pic.twitter.com/QtPdBOhMDr -Michael Saylor✓️ (@saylor) 19 December 2023

This event would reduce the daily production of Bitcoin, potentially causing a supply shock. Saylor estimates that this unique combination of increased demand and decreased supply could dramatically increase the value of Bitcoin.

As anticipation for the spot Bitcoin ETF grows, Sellar advises market observers not to underestimate its impact. The combination of a new, compliant investment channel and the upcoming halving event could lead to an important year for Bitcoin and its investors.

The seller’s claims about the spot Bitcoin ETF signal a potential turning point for Wall Street, drawing comparisons to the revolutionary introduction of the S&P 500 ETF. If his predictions prove true, 2024 could be a landmark year in the financial world, with Bitcoin at the center of it.

Saylor’s evolution as a Bitcoin advocate

Although Saylor is currently recognized as one of the strongest supporters of Bitcoin, it is interesting to note that a decade ago, he posted a controversial tweet predicting the eventual collapse of this asset.

#bitcoin days are numbered. It seems like it’s only a matter of time before it meets the same fate as online gambling. -Michael Saylor✓️ (@saylor) 19 December 2013

2020 saw a change in Saylor’s original stance. He also previously mentioned that he had dedicated thousands of hours to understanding Bitcoin before convincing MicroStrategy’s board to include the asset on the company’s balance sheet.

Under Saylor’s leadership, MicroStrategy has been a key player in providing traditional investors access to Bitcoin. Since 2020, the company has acquired a significant amount of Bitcoin of 174,530 BTC, worth approximately $7.3 billion.

Saylor confirmed that MicroStrategy will continue to invest in Bitcoin, exploring different avenues such as debt, equity or business cash flow.

