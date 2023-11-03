Michael Saylor says “big banks” should be the new Bitcoin custodians

MicroStrategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor spoke with CNBC on Thursday about the future of regulation and corporate adoption for Bitcoin (BTC), shortly after his company announced a $5.3 million BTC purchase last month.

While the billionaire said that “you can never have too much Bitcoin,” he also claimed that “big banks” will be necessary for the asset to reach full maturity.

Does Bitcoin Need Big Banks?

during his InterviewSaylor acknowledged some of the recent failures of crypto and the industry’s biggest firms.

Sam Bankman-Fried, for example, is nearing the end of his trial for allegedly stealing billions of dollars from clients while leading FTX, while Binance is being investigated by authorities for supporting crypto accounts linked to Hamas terrorists. Being targeted.

“To move the industry to the next level, we need to shift toward adult supervision,” Saylor said. “We will need the big banks to become crypto custodians – we will need Wall Street to take on the role.”

The executive also stressed the need for the industry to “rationally move away” from the hundreds of thousands of altcoins present in the market and focus on Bitcoin. The billionaire has often supported Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler’s idea in labeling most cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin as unregistered securities.

“Bitcoin is an asset without an issuer,” he added. “It’s a universally recognized protocol that’s a thing in the field.”

Bitcoin dominance has reached over 53% so far this year and continues to grow. Even stablecoins are losing their market share as the SEC is taking action against such offerings, including the PYUSD token launched by PayPal.

The US Congress is still working through appropriate legislation for crypto to make stablecoin and crypto banking services legally viable, although partisan disagreements have significantly slowed progress on such matters.

Should Investors Buy the Bitcoin ETF or MicroStrategy (MSTR)?

Saylor predicted that Bitcoin is likely to rise further as inflation rates contract after the April “halving,” and a highly anticipated spot Bitcoin ETF brings new institutional demand.

Until now, MicroStrategy Stock (MSTR) has served as a legal option for institutions to gain spot exposure to BTC without having an official ETF approved. The company has attempted to accumulate as many coins as possible since 2020, now holding 158,400 BTC.

In a boon for investors, Saylor still believes MSTR stock will remain a market leader even after the ETF gets the green light.

“We charge no fees, we use intelligent leverage, and we can generate tax-deferred Bitcoin premiums for our investors,” Saylor said.

