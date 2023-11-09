Michael Oher Reportedly Earned $138K From 'The Blind Side' Film Despite Claiming He Never Saw Profits From His Story - Black Enterprise

By iman milner

Michael Oher, subject of the 2009 film weak sideReportedly received over $138,000 from his adoptive parents, Shawn and Leigh Anne Tuohy, despite claims that they never profited from his story, espn informed of. The claim is the latest in an ongoing feud between Ohr and the Tuohy family, who he accuses of using his athletic skills to sell a “white savior” narrative filled with lies to make money.

The family’s attorney said, “By agreement between Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, their children SJ and Collins, as well as family members including Michael Oher, the proceeds of the book and film were to be divided five ways.” espn,

The couple also believe that “due to having spent thousands of dollars of their own money to support Mr. Ohr during his high school and college years,” he did not defraud them of any amounts owed to them. The benefits paid to Ohr were reportedly divided into more than ten payments between January 2007 and April 2023. This amount also represents the money earned from the book of the same title, which predates the film’s release.

The film grossed over $300 million at the box office, of which Tuohys was paid $432,000 by Twentieth Century Fox, Alcon Film Fund, and Left Tackle Pictures. espn informed of. Oher filed a petition in August to end the conservatorship, alleging that Tuohys had duped him into signing it only three months after his 18th birthday. In his book, when your back is against the wallOher describes how the film about his life ultimately harmed his football career as well as subverted the fantasy of family seen by the Tuohys.

“A lot has been made from there weak side I’m grateful for it, which is why it may come as a shock to you that the experience surrounding the story has also been a major source of some of my deepest sadness and pain over the last 14 years,” he wrote before continuing. It turns out that the Tuohys never formally adopted her, as was suggested in the film. A lawyer for the family later clarified that the term “adoption” was used “colloquially” by the family. ESPN.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com