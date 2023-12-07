Michael Jackson’s first studio track Just Hits the Blockchain

open and limited edition jackson tracks

Available through the Base Network, anyone can check out the open edition Jackson 5 track and its additional exciting versions for just $25, including the master tapes and the songs “My Girl” and “Michael the Lover” as well. Are.

However, by paying $100, buyers will receive a limited edition copy of “Big Boy”, plus everything included in the open edition and additional songs from the “Steeltown Sessions”: “You’ve Changed”, “We Don’t” 21 “(To Fall in Love)”, “Tracks of My Tears”, “Saturday Night at the Movies”, “Lonely Heart”, “Stormy Monday”, “Under the Boardwalk” and “Steeltown Edition” from Big Boy .

Although slightly different from each other, both of these approaches to music distribution not only preserve the legacy of famous bands, but they also change the way we enjoy and own music in this ever-growing digital age with additional features. – all of which have been made possible through the power of blockchain technology.

music ownership innovation

Otherblock’s unforgettable MJ releases came into existence following a remarkable union with recording owners, Recordpool. On a mission to redefine the music experience for both fans and artists, this record label harnesses the vast potential of Web3 to enhance, preserve and share tracks from globally renowned artists. And boy, is that a good example?

Additionally, another block brought this debut to life through “digital vinyls”. Interestingly, the concept is reminiscent of the era of physical music like vinyl, CDs, and cassette tapes. However, by leveraging the blockchain technology behind non-fungible collectibles, the music company ensures that its songs are only accessible to verified owners.

To clarify, all music files on Otherblock, including tracks by The Weeknd, Rihanna, and Justin Bieber, are encrypted, and ownership is secured on the blockchain through a unique wallet signature that serves as the decryption key. This not only ensures that access is reserved exclusively for the legitimate owner of the music, but the integrity of the track is well and truly protected.

So, secure a piece of music history today with OtherBlock’s limited edition first studio Michael Jackson blockchain release, blending both nostalgic charm and innovative technology to redefine music.

Source: nftplazas.com