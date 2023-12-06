Michael Jackson on Blockchain, Web3 Gaming Trend in 2024: Nifty Newsletter

Read about how Michael Jackson’s first recording is coming to the blockchain and why non-fungible token (NFT) lending protocol ParaSpace rebranded to Parallel Finance in this week’s newsletter. See how the Rarible ecosystem is furthering its commitment to royalty enforcement, and find out what executives working in the gaming industry think about the future of blockchain gaming in 2024.

Michael Jackson’s first studio demo to be released on blockchain

An NFT of Michael Jackson’s track titled “Big Boy (One-Derful Version)” will be coming to the blockchain via music platform AnotherBlock. The track is the first studio recording of a young Michael Jackson.

The track was recorded in 1967 when eight-year-old Michael Jackson recorded his inaugural studio session with his brothers at One-Derful of Chicago. Michel Traore, CEO and co-founder of OtherBlock, told Cointelegraph that leaving the track on-chain would move the song beyond a commodity.

ParaSpace to continue NFT lending as it rebrands as Parallel Finance

NFT lending protocol Paraspace will rebrand to Parallel Finance, focusing more on decentralized finance and NFT lending. Yubo Ruan, CEO and founder of Parallel Finance, told Cointelegraph that despite the market downturn, he believes NFT margin lending remains viable.

Ruan said NFT lending serves a “niche but growing segment of collectors” looking to leverage their investments.

Rarible’s RARI Foundation uses Arbitrum for royalty-embedded EVM series

The RARI Foundation, the non-profit arm of NFT marketplace Rarible, released a testnet for an Ethereum virtual machine-compatible blockchain called RARI Chain. According to an announcement, royalties will be built into the blockchain’s nodes, further strengthening the Rarable ecosystem’s commitment to royalty enforcement.

RARI Foundation executive Jana Bertram said in a statement that it is essential to provide creators with the tools and environments that contribute to their success. “Our commitment is implicit in removing the arbitrage of creators from Web3 development,” Bertram said.

Web3 Gaming Trends in 2024: Executives Are Considering the Future of Blockchain Gaming

As blockchain gaming continues to grow into the mainstream, executives working in the gaming industry are considering potential trends in 2024. Henry Chang, CEO of game development company Waymade, said that as developers become more confident, there will be more complex use of blockchain elements within in-game mechanics and gameplay.

Meanwhile, Bartosz Skwarzek, Founder and CEO of G2A Capital Group, believes there is a need for a true triple A-rated Web3 game that will act as a catalyst to drive the development of blockchain gaming in 2024.

