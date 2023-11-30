Michael Gove launches confrontation with Sadiq Khan at Las Vegas-style arena venue in Stratford

An artist’s impression of the planned ‘glowing sphere’ MSG area in Stratford, East London – Popular

Michael Gove and Sadiq Khan are clashing over whether a Las Vegas-style arena should be built in Stratford, east London.

Mr Khan, who last week blocked plans to build an LED-covered dome, could have his decision overturned by the Leveling Up Secretary after he instructed local decision makers not to refuse planning permission at this stage. Had given.

Mr Gove has asked the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) to give ministers six weeks to decide whether to call for the £800m development.

If an application is sought, policymakers will launch a full review of all aspects of the plan – including its feasibility and impact on the local environment and residents.

American firm Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSG) is behind the project, as it aims to recreate the circular entertainment venue built in Las Vegas.

The “glowing orb” MSG arena, which would be as wide as the London Eye and as tall as Big Ben, is planned for a site on the edge of the Olympic Park.

James Dolan, chief executive of MSG, was furious with Mr Khan’s decision and last week told the Evening Standard it was “the end for London”.

Mr Dolan said: “Why wouldn’t London want the best show on earth?”

Mr Gove’s intervention, under Section 77 of the Town and Country Planning Act, allows him to make the final decision on the project.

Michael Gove will make the final decision on the project – Toby Melville/Reuters

This could potentially include overturning Mr Khan’s decision last week to reject the plan on the grounds of excessive light pollution.

Local residents appreciated Mr Khan’s decision.

Stratford Olympic Park Green councilor Nate Higgins said: “Every local representative at every level, representing different political parties, opposes this project.

“We have all seen the MSG Sphere for what it is – a giant advertising billboard masquerading as an entertainment venue that could have caused misery in people’s lives.”

The LLDC, which initially approved the £800 million scheme in March, was formed to act as the planning authority for the surrounding area, including the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

It decides planning applications on behalf of local boroughs.

MSG responded to Mr Khan’s decision last week: “While we are disappointed by London’s decision, there are many visionary cities that are eager to bring this technology to their communities. We will focus on them.”

The Mayor of London has been contacted for comment, while the Department for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities declined to comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com