November 4, 2023
Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough emotion overpowering after Plymouth draw


Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick

Frustrated Michael Carrick says Middlesbrough's 3-3 draw at Plymouth "feels like a defeat".

Boro led 1–0 and 3–2 against Argyle, but fell behind twice in a thrilling game played in dirty weather conditions, and while Carrick says he took a lot of positives from the performance Could go, but the biggest feeling was disappointment.

Josh Coburn put Boro ahead midway through the first half after Bali Mumba's double and Finn Azaz gave the home side the lead at the break. Boro improved after the break and won a penalty on the hour mark after Sam Greenwood was fouled. Coburn's spot-kick was saved but the striker scored on the rebound before Greenwood put Carrick's side ahead.

At that stage, Boro looked well set to go ahead and take all three points, only for Morgan Whittaker to curl a free-kick from the right through a crowd of bodies in the box and into the far corner 13 minutes from time. Rotated.

Carrick said: “We did a lot to win the game, there was a lot of good in the performance.

“We didn’t give them much and they punished us for what we gave them. In the second half I thought we were brilliant and a free kick from nowhere went in the back post, that’s it. It’s disappointing.

“It really feels like a defeat but the positive side of it is that we did enough to win the game so there are a lot of good things to take from it.

“I didn’t think we started particularly well, but we looked dangerous and we conceded the goal. We were in a good position, then for a few minutes we let them go into places where we knew were that they wanted to be. It was disappointing.

“In the second half, I thought we were brilliant for the most part and a free-kick at the back post changed the last 10 minutes. It’s disappointing.

“In the end we didn’t get what we deserved. I’m disappointed and it feels like a defeat in many ways, but when you remove yourself from it and assess it, the performance was definitely good.”

