Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough emotion overpowering after Plymouth draw

At that stage, Boro looked well set to go ahead and take all three points, only for Morgan Whittaker to curl a free-kick from the right through a crowd of bodies in the box and into the far corner 13 minutes from time. Rotated.

Carrick said: “We did a lot to win the game, there was a lot of good in the performance.

“We didn’t give them much and they punished us for what we gave them. In the second half I thought we were brilliant and a free kick from nowhere went in the back post, that’s it. It’s disappointing.

“It really feels like a defeat but the positive side of it is that we did enough to win the game so there are a lot of good things to take from it.

“I didn’t think we started particularly well, but we looked dangerous and we conceded the goal. We were in a good position, then for a few minutes we let them go into places where we knew were that they wanted to be. It was disappointing.

“In the second half, I thought we were brilliant for the most part and a free-kick at the back post changed the last 10 minutes. It’s disappointing.

“In the end we didn’t get what we deserved. I’m disappointed and it feels like a defeat in many ways, but when you remove yourself from it and assess it, the performance was definitely good.”

