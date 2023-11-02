The United States House of Representatives approved a $92 billion bill mandating GPS tracking for non-detained aliens. The move could boost Michael Burry’s $5 million bet on Geo Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO), a major GPS tracking device company.

As informed of From “Michael Bury Stock Tracker” Account on X (Twitter) on November 1, The approval of the bill is a good news for the GPS tracking sector. Notably, Jio Group controls 87% of the sector and will bear the largest share of the US government’s new spending.

Specifically, non-detained aliens, individuals in the US who are undocumented but not in custody, will now be required to have mandatory GPS tracking, which will be purchased within a pre-approved budget of $92 billion .

Additionally, the bill comes amid a rise in illegal immigration into the country. In this context, well-known short-sellers and editors citron researchAndrew Left shows a bullish bias towards GEO.

Michael Burry is another relevant financial personality who bets on improved performance for the GPS-pioneer company. Barry reportedly has a $5 million position in GEO shares.

The worse it gets, the better it gets $GEO The House recently approved a $92B bill that ensures that every “non-detained alien” uses a mandatory GPS tracking system , $GEO controls 87% of that market

– Bury has a $5,000,000 position

– Andrew Left Citron Research is bullish to do… pic.twitter.com/FmTqyusFg3 – Michael Burry Stock Tracker ♟ (@burrytracker) 1 November 2023

GEO Stock Price Analysis

Meanwhile, GEO stock is already trading above previously strong price resistance tested in May and October 2023. This is indicating a more bullish bias towards the stock market GPS company.

At the time of publication, GEO was trading at $8.97 per share. Notably, the mentioned resistance was at $8.88 per share, and it may be tested as support in the coming days before continuing higher.

NYSE:GEO 1-day price chart. Source: trading view

Still, the new bill comes amid controversy across the humanitarian spectrum. A report covered by Guardian In 2022 GPS tagging of immigrants was denounced as “psychological torture” that violates privacy rights.

