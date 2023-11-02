November 2, 2023
Michael Burry's $5 million stock bet about to rise with $92 billion GPS bill


The United States House of Representatives approved a $92 billion bill mandating GPS tracking for non-detained aliens. The move could boost Michael Burry’s $5 million bet on Geo Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO), a major GPS tracking device company.

As informed of From “Michael Bury Stock Tracker” Account on X (Twitter) on November 1, The approval of the bill is a good news for the GPS tracking sector. Notably, Jio Group controls 87% of the sector and will bear the largest share of the US government’s new spending.

Specifically, non-detained aliens, individuals in the US who are undocumented but not in custody, will now be required to have mandatory GPS tracking, which will be purchased within a pre-approved budget of $92 billion .

Additionally, the bill comes amid a rise in illegal immigration into the country. In this context, well-known short-sellers and editors citron researchAndrew Left shows a bullish bias towards GEO.

Michael Burry is another relevant financial personality who bets on improved performance for the GPS-pioneer company. Barry reportedly has a $5 million position in GEO shares.

GEO Stock Price Analysis

Meanwhile, GEO stock is already trading above previously strong price resistance tested in May and October 2023. This is indicating a more bullish bias towards the stock market GPS company.

At the time of publication, GEO was trading at $8.97 per share. Notably, the mentioned resistance was at $8.88 per share, and it may be tested as support in the coming days before continuing higher.

NYSE:GEO 1-day price chart. Source: trading view

Still, the new bill comes amid controversy across the humanitarian spectrum. A report covered by Guardian In 2022 GPS tagging of immigrants was denounced as “psychological torture” that violates privacy rights.

Buy Stock Now with Interactive Brokers – The Most Advanced Investment Platform

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Contributing to a SIPP? Here are 3 top investments to consider

Which of these FTSE 100 shares is the better deal this November?

November 2, 2023
5 Ways Kadi Patta Can Be Beneficial For Quick Belly Fat Loss

5 Ways Kadi Patta Can Be Beneficial For Quick Belly Fat Loss

November 2, 2023

You may have missed

Contributing to a SIPP? Here are 3 top investments to consider

Which of these FTSE 100 shares is the better deal this November?

November 2, 2023
5 Ways Kadi Patta Can Be Beneficial For Quick Belly Fat Loss

5 Ways Kadi Patta Can Be Beneficial For Quick Belly Fat Loss

November 2, 2023
Elon Musk spins off NFT and gets information about Bitcoin on the blockchain

Elon Musk spins off NFT and gets information about Bitcoin on the blockchain

November 2, 2023
No country in the world is buying more aircraft than India. here's why.

No country in the world is buying more aircraft than India. here’s why.

November 2, 2023
Taste of Immokalee student entrepreneurs unveil new products that give back – Naples Florida Weekly

Taste of Immokalee student entrepreneurs unveil new products that give back – Naples Florida Weekly

November 2, 2023
Calastone appoints AU-NZ head | Money Management

Calastone appoints AU-NZ head | Money Management

November 2, 2023