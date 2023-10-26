October 27, 2023
Michael Burry's $1.6 billion bet has fallen so low after the stock market selloff


Earlier this week, Feinbold discussed in depth Michael Burry’s attention-grabbing $1.6 billion bearish bet that took the financial world by storm in August.

Barry’s bold move involved 40,000 put options, a large investment focused on the broader US stock market, including several high-profile equities. Initially, when the market rallied in the early weeks of September, traders and analysts questioned the wisdom of his strategy.

However, recent market turmoil has significantly increased the value of Bury’s put options, potentially reigniting the debate over his supernatural foresight and leading many to wonder whether his controversial predictions. One of which is going to be true again.

What happened?

Assuming he’s still holding it, Barry’s bearish investment is tied to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) – two major exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the S&P 500. And track the performance of the Nasdaq-100 index. ,

Despite the initial rally, both of these ETFs lost significant value since Bury’s bearish bets were disclosed in a regulatory filing on August 14. Notably, the SPY and QQQ are down 6.8% and 5.4% respectively since then.

This bodes well for the hedge fund manager’s put options because when the value of the underlying stock decreases, the value of the put options increases.

Put options give holders the right to sell those shares at a higher strike price, which becomes more valuable as the market price falls. The difference between the market price and the strike price represents the profit.

So is Bury’s bearish investment profitable now?

Although the price of the underlying stock is the primary factor that affects the value of put options, it is not the only one.

According to stock trading expert Gurgavin Chandoke, Barry’s massive investment is currently down 38% against the stock market.

Assuming he still has them, Bury spent about $26.5 million to build his meltdown, which has an estimated value of $1.6 billion, according to Gurgavin’s estimate.

