Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ fame is betting on high-flying semiconductor stocks

Michael Burry revealed some new bearish bets in his Scion Asset Management quarterly filing released Tuesday.

Barry’s company is betting against an index of semiconductor stocks as well as the company formerly known as Priceline.com, according to its latest quarterly 13-F filing released Tuesday.

The filing also revealed that Scion had apparently closed out its put option positions linked to ETFs tracking the Nasdaq-100 QQQ and the S&P 500 SPY, which the company announced during its pre-quarterly filing released on August 14. Did. Those positions earned a lot. This caught the attention of the financial press, especially when US stocks sank for three consecutive months from August to October.

Look: Filings show ‘big short’ trader Michael Burry pushed bearish options in the second quarter

Although Barry’s latest round of bearish bets is not as large as the previous batch, the notion that he is betting against the iShares Semiconductor ETF is still notable.

Tuesday’s filing showed that Bury acquired travel platform Booking Holdings Inc. Bought 2,500 puts against shares of BKNG, +1.74% , and 100,000 puts against shares of the iShares Semiconductor ETF XSD.

In terms of the number of contracts, these positions are much smaller than the 2 million put options purchased against index-tracking ETFs during the second quarter.

Semiconductors have been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial-intelligence boom this year, led by “Magnificent Seven” member Nvidia Corp. NVDA, +2.13% , which some have hailed as the most important U.S.-traded stock right now. Has been described.

Look: This one stock could potentially undo its 2023 rebound if it declines another 10%, as one analyst expects

According to the filing, Barry also made other changes to Scion’s portfolio, notably GEO Group Inc. GEO, +3.12% dumped shares of a private-prison company. He founded Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. WBD, +5.56%, Vital Energy Inc. VTLE, +1.23% also sold shares of Cigna Group. CI, -1.37% , Signet Jewelers Ltd. SIG, +11.88% , MGM Resorts International MGM, +6.11% , New York Community Bancorp NYCB, +0.55% and others.

Holding put options gives the investor the right, but not the obligation, to sell the underlying asset by a specified time for a specified price, known as the strike price. Thus, they are popular instruments for betting on recessions. But they can also be used to hedge positions or as part of a broader strategy.

Barry has not commented publicly about his short bets, and it is unclear whether he made money on his previous round of puts. Calls from MarketWatch to the contact number listed in the 13-F filing were not returned.

Hedge funds are required to disclose their long positions quarterly, but the filings may not offer a complete view of Bury’s portfolio. Barry rose to fame after his predictive bets against the US housing market in Michael Lewis’s “The Big Short”, which was later adapted into a film, in which Barry was played by actor Christian Bale.

Source: www.marketwatch.com