Michael Burry closes out $1.6 billion bet against the market with huge loss

Michael Burry reportedly closed a ‘big short’ trade worth $1.6 billion in nominal value against the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). Barry was featured in the movie “The Big Short” in 2008 with his landslide victory against the housing market.

However, the veteran investor’s most recent ‘big short’ has yielded estimated losses of 40% since opening in August 2023. Gurgavin Chandoke, CEO and Founder of uINVST, informed of Closing of positions and estimated results on November 14.

BREAKING: Michael Burry has closed out his “$1.6 billion” S&P 500 and Nasdaq short positions for an estimated loss of 40%. -Gurgavin (@Gurgavin) 14 November 2023

Despite having a nominal value of around $1.6 billion, Michael Burry “only spent about $26.5 million” to create the position, according to Chandokey’s first report in August. Specifically, Bury invested $18 million on 20,000 SPY put options and approximately $8.5 million on 20,000 QQQ puts.

Change in sentiment: Is Michael Burry optimistic about the stock market?

Interestingly, this most recent decision suggests that Michael Burry saw a strong invalidity to his previous thesis, which prompted the short position in August. The invalidation should be strong enough to justify a 40% loss on the $26.5 million purchase.

At this time, the market can only speculate on the motivations of investors. Meanwhile, this ‘big short’ close came on the same day as US CPI data came in below market expectations. The Federal Reserve previously considered the CPI a key indicator when making interest rate decisions.

Essentially, lower than expected price inflation in the United States could strengthen the odds of the Federal Reserve pivoting on interest rates. Michael Burry could see this as a bullish signal.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Notably, SPY is already up 1.98% at press time on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and is trading at $448.91.

SPY 1-day chart. Source: Finbold

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Additionally, QQQ has a similar performance to the 24-hour gain on NASDAQ, with a difference of $384.66 at the time of writing.

QQQ 1-day chart. Source: Finbold

Most stocks are trading with gains on this second day of the week, and traders are now waiting for Michael Burry’s next move, as this sentiment change could trigger a bull market in the coming months.

