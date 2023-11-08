Michael Burns Joins Invisalign as Executive Vice President of Energy Transition

MONROVIA, CA, November 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Invisalign Technologies, Inc.A leading designer of enzyme-based biomanufacturing systems – and a subsidiary MDB Capital Holdings, LLC(NASDAQ:MDBH) (“MDB”) – Today announced the appointment of Michael Burns as Executive Vice President, Energy Transition to its senior leadership team.

“Michael Burns brings to Invisalign two decades of business strategy and development, global licensing, project development and project finance expertise in the sustainable energy and synthetic biology industries. We are thrilled to add an executive with his pride and experience to the team. We are honored to have him lead our new energy transition business unit,” said Mo Hyatt, CEO of Invision.

Prior to joining Invisin, Mr. Burns served as Head of Bio-Refining in the US for Novozymes, the global leader in industrial enzymes, where he focused on the expansion of second generation biomass conversion technologies and the transition to next generation fuels. Concentrated. Chemicals. Prior to Novozymes, he held leadership roles in BP’s Advanced Bioproducts unit. He also worked in strategy and development roles at Varenium Corporation, a specialty enzyme biotechnology company that was acquired by BASF.

In his new position, Mr. Burns will lead Invisalign’s Energy Transition business unit, which was created as a result of significant breakthroughs enabled by the company’s cell-free enzyme technology platform, SimplePath™, which was highlighted in the peer-reviewed, scientific journal . , Nature Communications (“ Isobutanol production freed from biological limitations using synthetic biochemistry , Invizyne’s continued progress on the isobutanol version of SimplePath™ recently led to follow-on funding $3.77 million from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Bioenergy Technologies , The additional funding and the new business unit will initially focus on optimizing and scaling up isobutanol production to address the potential $27.4 billion sustainable aviation fuel market.

Mr. Burns said, “The need for sustainable and carbon reduction technologies has never been more critical for our planet and I am grateful to the brilliant team of scientists and technologists at Invisalign who have developed this disruptive biomanufacturing 2.0 to meet these needs. The platform has been developed. Having served in various leadership roles in both startups and global strategic, I am excited to leverage my unique experience and perspective to help accelerate our path to commercialization in the energy transition sector,” said Mr. Burns. .

Mr. Burns received a BA from Bryant University and an MBA from Western New England College. In 2019, he was elected to the board of the Low Carbon Fuels Coalition, a technology neutral trade association with a proven track record of supporting and expanding clean fuel standards, where he held executive positions from 2020 to September 2023. had worked.

