Markets in crypto-asset regulation (mica) will come into force from December 30, 2024 (except the provisions on e-money tokens and asset-referenced tokens, which will come into force from June 30, 2024). As an EU regulation, the rules will apply directly to market participants without further transitional measures. However, MiCA will require legislative measures from member states. Furthermore, MiCA should be combined with national provisions that already regulate crypto-assets.

On 23 October 2023, the German Ministry of Finance published its draft Act on the digitalization of financial markets (“Finanzmarktdigitalisierungsgesetz”). A preliminary look at this still has to be taken”draft act“Reveals some provisions that deserve closer analysis:

new law: The draft act would introduce a new law, the Crypto Market Supervision Act (“Cryptomarkteufsichtesgesetz”).KMAG, The legislation primarily provides the German regulator with the necessary competences to monitor compliance with MiCA. KMAG will apply to companies that carry out licensable activities described in the MiCA: issuance of asset-referenced and e-money tokens and provision of crypto-asset services. Therefore, the KMAG will also apply to credit institutions, investment firms or e-money institutions that carry out these activities, although they may be exempted from individual obligations.

Cryptographic Instruments and Eligible Crypto-Custody Businesses: Under German financial regulatory law, “crypto-assets” already qualify as financial instruments insofar as they serve as a means of payment or investment. The draft Act will align the definition of “crypto-asset” with the MiCA definition. In the draft Act, “crypto-asset” will be defined in the context of MiCA and crypto-assets will be removed from the list of financial instruments. However, the current definition text will be retained and reference will be made to a new device, which will be called a “cryptographic device.” Only instruments that neither qualify as crypto-assets, e-money, funds, nor are subject to the German Electronic Securities Act (“EWPG”), may qualify as a “cryptographic device” in the future. Cryptographic instruments will not be added to the list of financial instruments.

The security, custody and management of cryptographic instruments, and the custody of private keys relating to cryptographic instruments or securities issued under the EWPG, will become a licensable activity. For that purpose, the German legislator will establish a new licensable activity, the so-called “qualified crypto-custody business” (Qualifiers Kryptooverwahrgeschaft,

“Cryptographic Instruments” aims to apply to “security tokens” that qualify as financial instruments under MiFID II. They have been exempted from MiCA. However, their custody is not subject to the German regulated business of “securities safeguarding” (depot store), which requires that securities be represented by global certificates or issued under the eWpG. Digital assets that resemble securities and are issued outside Germany may therefore fall into this category.

NFT: The draft act – it is not clear whether this is intentional or not – will align the definition of non-fungible tokens (NFT) with MiCA. Tokens that are unique and non-fungible are exempt from MiCA, although they fall within the definition of “crypto-asset”. The definition of cryptographic instrument does not apply to tokens that qualify as “crypto-assets” under MiCA, so it may not apply to NFTs. Accordingly, NFTs may also not be included in the definition of “cryptographic instrument”. NFTs are also explicitly excluded from the application of KMAG, so that they become unregulated.

However, the same logic would apply to “security tokens” that would normally qualify as crypto-assets and financial instruments and which – as crypto-assets – would be excluded from the definition of “cryptographic instruments”, which the legislator did not intend. keeps. The definitions would therefore benefit from some clarification.

crypto-lending: The draft Act could – possibly unintentionally – potentially remove existing licensing obligations for lending crypto-assets. Lending and borrowing of crypto-assets is not explicitly governed by MiCA, but remains within the competence of national legislation. So far, crypto-assets loans, if structured similarly to securities loans, could trigger a license for financial services, such as transactions on one’s own account. Should crypto-assets be removed as financial instruments, this could also lead to the removal of the associated licensing requirements for crypto lending.

Security of reserve assets: MiCA requires asset-referenced token issuers to legally separate reserve assets from the assets of the issuers, specifically in the event of their insolvency. Issuers of e-money tokens must safeguard the funds received in exchange for the issuance of e-money tokens in accordance with MiCA. The draft Act exempts asset-referenced tokens as well as reserved assets from the bankruptcy estate of e-money token issuers and gives token holders a direct redemption claim even in the bankruptcy of the issuer. It remains to be seen how this is implemented in practice. However, it does not seem clear what it means if an e-money institution holds funds in a trust account of a credit institution, which already serves the purpose of keeping the funds bankruptcy-remote. It is also unclear whether issuers of e-money tokens, which are credit institutions, are expected to deposit funds with another credit institution, and if not, whether reserve assets are still treated as insolvent assets. Will not be treated as – which would mean that they would. There is no need to be protected by deposit protection schemes.

restrictions: Provisions on insider trading and market manipulation will be enforced by criminal sanctions. Criminal sanctions are not required under MiCA. However, according to the German legislator, the integrity of the markets is equally worthy of protection, and the traditional securities market and the crypto market are interconnected. Therefore, the German legislator decided that market abuse in crypto markets should be punished in the same way as in traditional securities markets.

transitional measures: MiCA allows crypto-asset service providers that provide their services in accordance with applicable law before 30 December 2024 to remain registered until 1 July 2026 or until authorization is granted or rejected, which Even if it happens earlier, we can continue to do so. Recently, ESMA invited Member States to reduce that period to less than twelve months. Germany follows that invitation in its draft act, which limits reliance on existing licenses until 30 December 2025.

Scope of Dora: The draft Act clarifies that, for institutions licensed under the German Banking Act (“KWG“) but are not credit institutions in the sense of CRR, DORA still applies mutatis mutandis, However, they only need to comply with the simplified ICT risk management framework under Art. 16 Dora. The draft Act further clarifies that the German Development Bank, as “Creditanstalt für Wiederaufbau”, will not be released from its obligations under DORA, although Member States may do so. They will also not benefit from the simplified ICT risk management framework provided for in Art. 16 DORA but must comply with the standard ICT risk management framework under Art. 5 – 15 strings. This is because development banks are currently required to comply with the Supervisory Requirements for IT in Financial Institutions (BAIT) – which, given the German legislator, sets higher standards than the state of the art. 16 DORA&DORA do not intend to reduce operational flexibility standards.

