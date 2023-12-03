Miami bounces back from road loss to Kentucky, beats Notre Dame at home

Questions began to arise about Miami’s basketball ability after losing to Kentucky on Tuesday by a larger margin than last year. On Saturday in front of the home fans at the Watsco Center, the No. 8 Hurricanes answered the doubters by defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 62-49.

“I was very worried coming into this game. Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said there has been a lot of hype leading up to the preseason because of the past two seasons. “We just have to improve our defense and rebounding because if we defend better and rebound better we’ll score the ball better.”

The main reason for the Canes’ performance at Kentucky Rupp Arena on Tuesday was center Norchad Omier’s inability to stay out of foul trouble. The preseason All-ACC selection had 20 points against the Wildcats in just 19 minutes of action, but was limited by foul trouble. Against Notre Dame, he committed only two fouls and scored 13 points in 33 minutes.

“You can’t imagine how much sleep I lose because I’m worried he’s in trouble,” Larranaga said. “When he’s playing freely and not fouling and he’s not on the bench, he’s a huge contributor in every aspect of the game.”

The slow start for Miami won’t be as negative against a strong opponent like Kentucky. The Hurricanes (6-1, 1-0 ACC) scored only 33 points in the first half against Notre Dame (3-4, 0-1 ACC) and needed a late run to take the lead at halftime. However, the Irish failed to take advantage, wasting their chances by making only six three-pointers in 32 attempts.

“I feel like it was a wake-up call,” Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland said, referring to Miami’s loss to No. 12 Kentucky. “We didn’t do the things we knew we were capable of, which was playing defense and rebounding. So, we knew that if we took care of that, we would have a good chance to win.”

The Canes were held to a season-low 62 points, but survived solid offensive performances from Cleveland (14 points), Omier (13) and guard Nigel Pack (13).

Cleveland’s four steals and junior Bensley Joseph’s perimeter defense helped hold off Irish star freshman Marcus Burton. The 5-foot-11 guard leads ACC freshmen in scoring, averaging 18 points per game, but was held to six points on Saturday.

“He is an important player [Matthew Cleveland] For us because he’s replacing Jordan Miller, who was kind of a jack of all trades; He did a lot for us,” Larranaga said.

Without the ability to pace the game as they usually do, the Hurricanes needed a spark. Behind the orange and green crowd, the Canes hit seven of their 18 three-point attempts, which was very close to their average of 43.1% entering the game, which was second in the country.

“I knew this game was going to be very slow-paced and very low-scoring and we needed to adjust to that,” Larranaga said. “We didn’t shoot great. Not terrible, 38 percent from three and 46 percent overall. We are capable of doing much better.”

Miami will take a break from conference play on Wednesday and take on Long Island University at 7 p.m.

