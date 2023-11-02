MGM Resorts (MGM) reports next week: Wall Street expects earnings growth

The market expects MGM Resorts (MGM) to post year-over-year growth in earnings on higher revenue when it reports results for the quarter ending September 2023. This widely known consensus outlook is important in assessing a company’s earnings picture, but a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how actual results compare to these estimates.

The earnings report, which is expected to be released on November 8, 2023, could help the stock move higher if these key numbers beat expectations. On the other hand, if they miss, the stock could go down.

While management’s discussion about business conditions on the earnings call will mostly determine the immediate price change and sustainability of future earnings expectations, it is fair to have insight into what hinders the chances of a positive EPS surprise.

This casino and resort operator is expected to report quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its upcoming report, which would represent a change of +142.5% year-over-year.

Revenue is expected to be $3.87 billion, up 13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.29% higher over the past 30 days from the current level. This is essentially a reflection of how covering analysts have collectively re-evaluated their initial estimates over this period.

Investors should keep in mind that overall changes may not always reflect the direction of estimate revisions by each covering analysts.

Estimate revisions before a company’s earnings are released provide an indication of business conditions for the period for which results are being reported. This insight is at the core of our proprietary surprise prediction model – Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction).

The Zacks Earnings ESP compares the Most Accurate Estimate for the quarter to the Zacks Consensus Estimate; The most accurate estimate is the latest version of the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate. The idea here is that analysts who revise their estimates just before the earnings release have the latest information, which can potentially be more accurate than what they and others contributing to the consensus had previously. The prediction was made.

Thus, a positive or negative Earnings ESP reading theoretically indicates a potential deviation of actual earnings from the consensus estimate. However, the predictive power of the model is only significant for positive ESP readings.

A positive Earnings ESP is a strong predictor of an earnings beat, especially when paired with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). Our research shows that stocks with this combination produce positive surprises about 70% of the time, and a solid Zacks Rank actually increases the predictive power of the Earnings ESP.

Please note that negative Earnings ESP readings do not indicate a decline in earnings. Our research shows that it is difficult to predict earnings misses with any level of confidence for stocks with negative Earnings ESP readings and/or a Zacks Rank 4 (Sell) or 5 (Strong Sell).

How have the numbers shaped up for MGM?

For MGM, the Most Accurate Estimate exceeds the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which suggests that analysts have recently become optimistic on the company’s earnings prospects. This results in an Earnings ESP of +2.61%.

On the other hand, the stock currently sports a Zacks Rank of #2.

So, this combination indicates that MGM will likely beat the consensus EPS estimate.

Does the history of earnings surprises hold any clues?

Analysts often consider the extent to which a company has been able to match consensus estimates in the past when calculating estimates of its future earnings. Therefore, it is worth taking a look at the surprising history to assess its impact on the upcoming numbers.

For the last reported quarter, it was expected that MGM would post earnings of $0.53 per share when it actually produced earnings of $0.59, delivering a surprise of +11.32%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has beaten consensus EPS estimates three times.

A decline or miss in earnings cannot be the sole basis for a stock to move up or down. Many stocks are falling despite earnings declines due to other factors discouraging investors. Similarly, unexpected catalysts help many stocks rise despite earnings declines.

That said, the probability of success increases by betting on stocks that are expected to outperform earnings expectations. That’s why it’s worth checking a company’s Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank before its quarterly release. Be sure to use our Earnings ESP filters to highlight the best stocks to buy or sell before report.

MGM appears to be a compelling earnings-beater candidate. However, investors should also look at other factors to consider whether to bet on this stock or stay away from it before its earnings release.

Expected Results of an Industry Player

Red Rock Resorts (RRR), another stock in the Zacks Gaming industry, is expected to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter ending September 2023. This estimate suggests a year-over-year change of -54.8%. Revenue for the quarter is expected to be $409.57 million, down 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for Red Rock Resorts has been revised down 1.3% from the current level over the past 30 days. However, the highest accurate estimate resulted in an Earnings ESP of 1.49%.

This Earnings ESP, combined with its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggests that Red Rock Resorts will beat the consensus EPS estimate. The company beat consensus EPS estimates in all four of the last four quarters.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

