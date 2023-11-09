MGM CEO says temporary deal will be reached with Las Vegas hotel workers union to avoid strike

LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International, the largest employer on the Las Vegas Strip, was close to reaching a tentative agreement with the hotel workers union, the casino company’s CEO said as the clock ticked down to a broader strike by the union. Had reached close to the limit. ,

CEO Bill Hornbuckle said in an earnings call Wednesday that negotiations were taking place in the casino ballroom at the same time and that he was confident a “historic” agreement would be reached before 5 a.m. Friday, when the Culinary Workers Union plans to strike if negotiations fail. Is threatening. ,

“We know from listening to our employees that they are asking for a raise to combat inflation, among other concerns,” Hornbuckle said. “This deal will do just that when announced.”

During a pause in bargaining, the union’s chief contract negotiator said he welcomed Hornbuckle’s sentiments.

“Their representatives are here,” Ted Pappageorge said from the ballroom where the negotiations were taking place. “I hope they’re listening to him.”

Since April, the union has been fighting for a new five-year contract for its 35,000 members who work at 18 properties owned or operated by MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts.

The union broke through Wednesday morning when it reached a tentative agreement with Caesars, covering 10,000 workers at the company’s flagship Caesars Palace as well as the Flamingo, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood, the Cromwell and Linq .

The agreement with Caesars came after 20 hours of bargaining that began Tuesday and continued into Wednesday morning.

Caesars said in a statement that the agreement “recognizes the integral contributions our team members have made to the success we have seen in Las Vegas over the past few years,” including meaningful wage increases and plans to bring more union jobs. Includes associated development opportunities. the strip.

Outside Caesars Palace on Wednesday, visitor Joshua Gure told The Associated Press that he had arrived on an early morning flight from Los Angeles and planned to be in Las Vegas for less than 24 hours.

The only item on his itinerary was a dinner reservation with a friend at the luxury buffet at one of his favorite restaurants – Bacchanal, Caesars Palace.

Gure said he did not know that thousands of hotel workers were in the middle of contract negotiations before planning his trip. He said that if a strike had coincided with his travel plans, he would have canceled his dinner reservations rather than cross the strike border.

“I try to stand in solidarity with other workers,” he said. “Life can be hard there, so I understand what they’re fighting for.”

If the union doesn’t win contracts for 20,000 workers at MGM Resorts and 5,000 workers at Wynn Resorts before Friday, a broader walkout could occur, with the union returning to the bargaining table on Thursday.

But experts say a walkout is now unlikely because the union has a blueprint contract after reaching its successful agreement with Caesars.

“Historically, it’s always been like this: As soon as one company reaches a deal, others fall in line,” said Bill Werner, an associate professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, whose research involves hospitality. Are.” Law and Labor Relations.

But, he added, “I would say this is as close as we’ve gotten to an actual attack in a long time.”

The strike by workers at the two remaining companies will still impact the economic backbone of the city and significantly disrupt operations at some of Las Vegas’ most recognizable hotel-casinos as they prepare to host hundreds of thousands of people for next week’s Formula 1. Preparing to host. Debut on the strip.

It would also be the latest in a series of high-profile actions across the country in a big year for labor unions. This includes a walkout in Hollywood, contentious UPS negotiations that threatened to disrupt the nation’s supply chain, and an ongoing hotel workers strike at three Detroit casinos, including the MGM Grand Detroit.

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix course will feature sweeping views of several casinos that are still at risk for a walkout: Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, New York-New York, Park MGM and Wynn and Encore Resorts.

Hospitality workers say they will strike until they get a fair contract — from the housekeepers and utility porters who work behind the scenes to keep the Strip’s mega-resorts humming, to the bartenders and cocktail servers who serve customers. provide service. Helped make Las Vegas famous.

“I’m willing to go on strike because I have a 10-year-old daughter who comes to talk to me and she’s going to inherit all this,” said Tiffany Thomas, a guest room attendant at Mandalay Bay. “I refuse to sit back and watch what we have created. I want my daughter to see me and know that I have fought for a better future.

The union has said it is demanding a historic wage increase, better benefits and better working conditions. Workers have also said they want better job security amid advances in technology, which have already eliminated some positions, as well as stronger safety protections, including more safety buttons on casino floors.

Union spokeswoman Bethany Khan said members currently get health insurance and earn about $26 an hour, including benefits. The union has not disclosed what it is asking for in wage increases because, Khan said, “We don’t negotiate publicly.”

Khan said any deal made before Friday would have to be approved by the rank and file of the union. After that, he said, the terms of the contract will be made public.

Ryo Yamat, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com