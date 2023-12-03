MGM casino workers react to tentative agreement with union in Detroit

detroit – MGM casino employees could soon return to work after reaching a tentative agreement with union workers.

Details of the agreement will not be released until after Saturday’s (Dec. 2) ratification vote. Till the voting takes place, the workers will remain on strike in the cold rain, due to which their protest signs have been destroyed.

It’s been 42 days detroit The Casino Council strikes with MGM employees, but they are unsure whether the employees will again reject the new offer.

“We’ve reached a tentative agreement, but it’s up to the voters to vote,” said MGM employee Teryn Brown.

Brown is a hostess at D.Prime Steakhouse inside the MGM. She says she loves her job, but most of the fighting was over salary increases.

She, among other workers, said she worked during COVID to keep MGM open and wants to be rewarded for her service.

Striking workers at the Hollywood at Greektown voted in favor of a new contract on November 19. Motor City Casino also voted in favor, ending their strike.

All three casino employees received the same offer, but only the MGM employees rejected it,

We did not vote for it because we did not like it,” Katrina said on November 19.

Several union workers told Local 4 they didn’t like the pay raise given at the time, and said they felt rushed by their union, which voted yes.

Union members aren’t sharing details about the new contract offer, but we asked Brown if the hardest part of picketing there for six weeks straight was the live checks to determine whether the contract was offered, to which the answer was “no.”

Brown said the hardest part was the weather as they have faced rain, sleet and snow so far.

“I honestly didn’t think we’d be out this long, but we have a commitment and as a store manager, I have to do whatever it takes,” Brown said.

Some casino employees said they were being asked to vote on the same contract they had rejected days earlier.

When employees vote at the union headquarters on Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm, they will get information about their decision.

