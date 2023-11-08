Mezcal market size poised to reach US$1.2 billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, Delaware, November 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Mezcal Market Price is estimated US$440 million in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly CAGR of more than 16.6% As per the latest market report, in the forecast period of 2023-2030 rationalstate

Market Definition, Market Scope and Report Overview

The global mezcal market is projected to grow at a strong CAGR of approximately 16.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030. Mezcal is becoming increasingly popular among consumers around the world, who are attracted to its unique smoky flavor. Mezcal is also known for its versatility, as it can be consumed neat, in cocktails, or used in cooking. Consumers around the world are increasingly demanding premium spirits and mezcal is seen as a premium spirit. Mezcal is made from 100% agave plants, and is produced using traditional methods that have been passed down for generations.

Additionally, mezcal is now available in a wide range of distribution channels globally, including retail stores, restaurants and bars. This has made it easier for consumers to find and purchase mezcal.

According to an in-depth market assessment by RationalStats, global mezcal has been analyzed Based on market segments including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) , The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030.

, The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030. Market intelligence for global Mezcal assesses market size, demand in key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures by market value (US$/Euro million) and volume (units) by different products/services/equipment. Covers. , Margin analysis across the value chain, financial valuation, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, component markets by leading companies, etc.

Furthermore, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its impact on global mezcal. It also includes the current state of the industry – production levels, capacity utilization, technology quotient, etc. The key information will be manufacturing capacity, installed base, import volume, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights by country. etc.

Request a Customization-

global Mezcal Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on type, Mezcal Joven is the dominating segment in the global mezcal market. Mezcal Reposado is an aged mezcal that has been matured in oak barrels for 2 to 12 months. It has a golden color and more complex flavor than Mezcal Joven, with notes of agave, smoke, oak and vanilla. Mezcal Reposado is becoming increasingly popular among consumers around the world.

report summary

report metrics Description base year 2023 forecast period 2023-2030 base year market size US$440 million Market Size Forecast US$1.2 billion growth rate 16.6% major market mover Awareness of mezcal and its unique flavor profile is growing

Mezcal’s association with Mexican culture and heritage

Increasing demand for premium spirits

Expansion of mezcal distribution channels dominance zone Dominating segment Profile of companies Pernod Ricard SA

Illegal Mezcal SA

William Grant & Sons Ltd

ray campero

diageo plc

El Silencio Holdings Inc

Mezcal Vago

lagrimas de dolores

Fidencio Mezcal

Craft Distillers

Know more about this report-

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies to strengthen their market share and gain competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the major developments in global mezcal include,

Diageo announced in 2023 that it would acquire Mezcal Union, a major mezcal producer.

Illegal Mezcal has expanded its distribution to new markets including the US, Europe and Asia.

El Silencio Holdings has introduced a new mezcal made from 100% agave espadín.

Some of the key players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global mezcal growth include Pernod Ricard SA, Illegal Mezcal SA, William Grant & Sons Ltd., Rey Campero, Diageo PLC, El Silencio Holdings INC, Mezcal Vago, Lágrimas de Dolores, Fidencio Mezcal and Craft Distillers, among others.

Get Free Sample-

RationalState has fragmented the global mezcal Market by type, distribution channel and region.

global mezcal market Value (US$M), Volume (Units), and Market Share Analysis by Type (2019-2030) Mezcal Joven Mezcal Reposado mezcal añejo Other

global mezcal market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel offline retail store online retail store

global mezcal market Value (US$M), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Mezcal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Latin America Mezcal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country brazil Mexico rest of latin america Western Europe Mezcal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France spain Italy benelux nordic rest of western Europe Eastern Europe Mezcal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia poland Hungary other CIS countries rest of eastern Europe Asia Pacific Mezcal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia asean Indonesia Thailand philippines vietnam malaysia rest of asean rest of asia pacific Middle East and Africa Mezcal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country gcc Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) remaining gcc South Africa Nigeria turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



For more information about this report-

Key questions answered in the Mezcal Report:

What will be the global mezcal market value by 2030?

What is the global mezcal market size?

What are the global mezcal market drivers?

What are the key trends in global mezcal?

Which is the leading region in global mezcal?

What are the major companies operating in global mezcal?

What is the market share by major segments in global mezcal?

There is a 20% discount going on at the end of the year,

Check out our trending reports

Global Cooking Ingredient Honey Market , The global culinary ingredients honey market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global culinary ingredients honey market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2028. Australian alcoholic beverages market , The Australia alcoholic beverages market is projected to be valued at US$30.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The Australia alcoholic beverages market is projected to be valued at US$30.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period. australia coconut products market , The Australia coconut products market is projected to be valued at US$1,342 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The Australia coconut products market is projected to be valued at US$1,342 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period. Australia Gluten Free Bakery Market , Australia’s gluten-free bakery market is projected to be valued at US$135.3 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Australia’s gluten-free bakery market is projected to be valued at US$135.3 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period. Global Brewery Equipment Market , The global brewery equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global brewery equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Global Micro Irrigation Market , The global micro irrigation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the estimated period of 2022-2028.

The global micro irrigation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the estimated period of 2022-2028. Global Plant-Based Food Market , The global plant-based food market is projected to witness a strong CAGR of over 12.5% ​​over the period 2019-2030.

The global plant-based food market is projected to witness a strong CAGR of over 12.5% ​​over the period 2019-2030. Global Food Sorting and Grading Market , The global food sorting and grading market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.4% during the forecast period 2023-2030 and was valued at US$2.0 billion in 2022.

The global food sorting and grading market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.4% during the forecast period 2023-2030 and was valued at US$2.0 billion in 2022. Australian gluten-free products market , Australia’s gluten-free products market is projected to be valued at US$548 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Australia’s gluten-free products market is projected to be valued at US$548 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period. australia beer market, The Australia beer market is projected to be valued at US$17.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

RationalStats has developed a cutting-edge research methodology to understand the numbers and provide clients with the best possible real-time information. We combine a diverse range of industry experience, data analysis and experts’ perspectives to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStats combines a mix of primary research along with secondary sources to estimate market size and develop forecasts. The main steps involved in getting market numbers accurately are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and the data required by the customer.

Collecting and storing data through relevant payment databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to generate market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors and their relevance.

Evaluate and analyze data by referencing the data sources used and leveraged.

Validate, interpret and finalize the data by combining details collected from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download key insights and market data – raise a question

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStats is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategies and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico and the US to support its global and diverse businesses. The company has more than 80 consultants and industry experts who develop more than 850 market research and industry reports annually for its report store.

RationalStats has formed strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to meet customer needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

[email protected]

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , pinterest

Source: www.globenewswire.com