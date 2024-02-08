Mexico overtakes China as US’s leading source of imported goods

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time in more than two decades, Mexico overtook China as the leading source of goods imported by the United States last year. The shift reflects rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, as well as U.S. efforts to import from countries that are friendlier and closer to home.

Data released by the US Commerce Department on Wednesday show that the value of goods imported by the United States from Mexico is set to increase by about 5% from 2022 to 2023, to more than $475 billion. At the same time, the value of Chinese imports fell 20% to $427 billion.

The last time Mexican goods imported by the United States exceeded the value of China’s imports was in 2002.

Economic relations between the United States and China have severely deteriorated in recent years as Beijing has fought aggressively on trade and made ominous military signals in the Far East.

The Trump administration began imposing tariffs on Chinese imports in 2018, arguing that Beijing’s trade practices violated global trade rules. President Joe Biden left those tariffs in place when he takes office in 2021, making it clear that opposition to China will be a rare area of ​​common ground for Democrats and Republicans.

As an alternative to offshoring production to China, in which American corporations have long engaged, the Biden administration has encouraged companies to seek suppliers in allied countries (“friend-shoring”) or return manufacturing to the United States (“reshoring”). “) is requested. , Supply-chain disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic also led U.S. companies to seek supplies closer to the United States (“near-shoring”).

Mexico has also been among the beneficiaries of the growing trend away from dependence on sugar factories. But the picture is more complex than it seems. Some Chinese manufacturers have set up factories in Mexico to take advantage of the 3-year-old US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, which allows duty-free trade into North America for many products.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said this week that the trade status gives Mexico new benefits, adding that it would make it harder for the United States to close the two countries’ border to limit immigration, as the U.S. Senate The suggestion was made in talks on the border bill. ,

“There is a proposal in talks to close the border,” he said. “Do you think Americans, or Mexicans, but especially Americans, will accept it? Businesses will not accept it, maybe a day, but not a week.”

Some industries – particularly auto manufacturers – have established plants on both sides of the border that depend on each for a steady supply of parts.

Derek Sizers, a China expert at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, said the biggest declines in Chinese imports were in computers and electronics and chemicals and pharmaceuticals — all politically sensitive categories.

“I don’t think the U.S. will be comfortable with a return to those areas in 2024 and 2025,” Scissors said. The China-Mexico reversal on imports to the United States is “not a one-year shock,” he predicted.

Caesars suggested that the decline in US dependence on Chinese goods partly reflects the cautiousness of Beijing’s economic policies under President Xi Jinping. Xi’s harsh COVID-19 lockdowns have shuttered large parts of the Chinese economy into 2022, and his officials have raided foreign companies in apparent espionage investigations.

“I think corporate America decided too late that Xi Jinping is untrustworthy,” he said.

Overall, the U.S. deficit in goods trade with the rest of the world – the difference between the value of what the United States sells and what it buys abroad – shrank 10% last year to $1.06 trillion.

Associate Press writer Mark Stevenson in Mexico City contributed to this report.

Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com