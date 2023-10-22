Mexico is China’s backdoor into the US EV market

Imported Chinese brands are already big in Mexico, but making cars there would open up duty-free access to the US and Canada

We keep hearing about how Chinese car companies are set to take over the world, but while China’s auto industry is already starting to assert its presence in Europe, is it really going to make it to the US , where tariffs are already in place to keep cars uncompetitive?

A new investigation by motor instinct This underlines why U.S. automakers can’t afford to be complacent, because China has a secret weapon, and it’s located right across the U.S. border: Mexico. While Chinese brands like Chery and BYD may not be familiar on American streets yet, they are common in Mexico. Nine Chinese brands have established a presence in the country over the past three years, and in 2022 Mexico imported more light vehicles from China than the US for the first time.

But what does this have to do with American car sales? Mexico, Canada and the US entered into a USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) trade agreement, which allows cars made in Mexico to cross the border free of charge. This is the deal that gives companies like BMW, GM, VW and Ford the opportunity to make vehicles at a lower cost south of the border due to lower wages to workers and sell them in the US at full US-market price. And this is the same deal that could allow Chinese brands like BYD to set up production sites in Mexico and export cars to the US, bypassing the hefty tariffs imposed on cars imported into the US from China.

The benefits will apply to both complete cars and components such as EV batteries. Under the terms of the Inflation Reduction Act, an EV and its battery must be made in the US to qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit, but thanks to the USMCA, Mexico counts as US soil. , as does Canada.

While U.S. automakers and policymakers should be concerned about this threat to their domestic auto industry, Mexico is eager to facilitate China’s expansion plans. Last year it received investments of $397 million, up from $86 million in 2020. motor instinctReporters spoke to a Cherry executive who confirmed that the company has long-term plans to enter the US via Mexico, and it’s not the only one.

A Mexican official responsible for economic development in Nuevo Leon, across the border from Texas, said metric ton He engaged in talks with representatives of several Chinese automakers who want to build a factory in their territory with the goal of exporting cars to the US. SAIC, the owner of the MG brand, is also included in those companies.

So is China’s global takeover a done deal? not necessarily. David Dollar, a senior fellow for foreign policy at the Brookings Institute, believes Chinese brands will be hesitant to jump too hard into the US market because US lawmakers could change the rules if they see China exploiting Mexico’s loopholes. Is achieving a lot of success. ,

