Mexico could cut airport use fees from 8% to 12%, top official says

By Kylie Madry

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico is considering reducing airport use fees by 8%-12%, a top official told Reuters late on Wednesday, amid complaints from airport groups about the “unilateral” changes. After this, clarity has been provided in the government plans. their operations.

Deputy Transportation Minister Rogelio Jimenez Ponce said Mexico aims to reduce airport-use fees, also known as TUAs, but “it is still under negotiation.”

Passengers pay airport use fees as part of the cost of their plane tickets and operators keep the funds. This adds about $22 to more than $60 to the price of an international flight, and about $8 to $40 for a domestic ticket, depending on the airport.

Jiménez Ponce said the fee cut, which is the highest in Latin America, is aimed at cutting ticket costs for consumers and boosting air travel in the country. He said that the fees should be reduced by the first quarter of next year.

Jiménez Ponce explained that usage fees for government-controlled airports, including the country’s busiest, Mexico City International Airport, are also set to be reduced.

The reduced tariff is part of changes in the airport operators’ existing five-year plans with the government. ASUR, which operates nine airports in southeast Mexico, said earlier this week that it had to scrap a draft of its next plan after the tariff change was announced.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has long attacked airlines for siphoning off Mexicans’ hard-earned money, and more recently has also taken aim at airport operators.

The president is set to launch a military-run commercial airline, Mexicana, at the end of the year. He has claimed that the ticket prices will be lower than the current market rates.

In addition to lower usage fees, Mexico’s transportation ministry has said it will nearly double the fees it charges operators for their concessions to run airports.

The change, from 5% to 9%, applies to operators’ revenues, the ministry said. Analysts say this applies to revenues excluding construction services.

Jiménez Ponce acknowledged that the increase still must be passed in Mexico’s Senate. If it becomes law, airport operators could have to pay an additional $118.58 million a year, according to Reuters calculations based on 2022 earnings.

Airport groups may complain about the changes, Jiménez Ponce said, “but they won’t stop making money. They’ll make less, but they won’t stop making money.”

The Transport Ministry had said in an announcement on October 19 that there would be no impact on the operators’ finances. It also said the increase would reduce consumer costs, although Jiménez Ponce said this was not the case.

($1 = 18.3648 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

