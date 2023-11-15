Mexican magnate’s firm says it will be very difficult for it to repay the billions owed to US bondholders

MEXICO (AP) — The company run by Mexican TV, retail and banking magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego said Tuesday it has failed to reach an agreement with bondholders in the United States who are owed hundreds of millions of dollars in past-due payments. .

Salinas Pliego’s TV Azteca company issued a statement Tuesday saying it needed to restructure its bonds coming due in 2024 because business was so bad.

TV Azteca said it had been mediating with bondholders since September on a U.S. court order, but the process ended when “the parties were unable to reach a consensus solution.”

According to the statement, the dispute involves bonds worth approximately $400 million and past due payments of approximately $105 million.

This is a common situation for Salinas Pliego, who often distributes money or merchandise on his social media accounts, and posts photos showing his lavish lifestyle with yachts and expensive vehicles.

He also frequently posts sharp insults targeting political figures with whom he disagrees.

According to a company statement, bondholders wanted $105 million to be paid if the deal went through, in exchange for a restructuring that would grant a six-year extension to 2030 on full repayment.

TV Azteca offered an initial payment of $45 million and six- and eight-year extensions on the bond’s due dates.

The company said it was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, a decline in advertising, “the continued decline of the TV broadcast industry and Mexico’s economy, as well as additional pressure on the company’s cash flow generating abilities.”

Nothing like that could be seen in Salinas Pliego’s social media posts, where she posted last week that “To take advantage of the long weekend, we traveled to New York City to see what to buy at art auctions. Is.”

He also posted videos of a yacht and private plane and wrote, “How beautiful is the fruit of my labor.”

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of TV Azteca, he offered a mansion and luxury cars.

Salinas Pliego, who describes himself as a “Bitcoin holder, businessman, libertarian,” has developed a following on social media for his inflammatory attacks on political and public figures.

He has had disagreements with the government, and frequently criticizes a congresswoman from the ruling party in Mexico, mocking her weight and calling her a “pig”.

