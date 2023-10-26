Mexican drinks seller Arca’s profits rise on ‘surprising’ sales volume

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican bottler Arca Continental said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose 7% as it sold more waters and soft drinks than expected in its home market and boosted its U.S. profit margin.

Net profit of 4.54 billion Mexican pesos ($260 million) was slightly below the estimate of 4.62 billion pesos analysts surveyed by LSEG, but Arca’s high core margin exceeded JPMorgan’s expectations.

“The highlight of the quarter was once again the strong performance of its US operations,” JPMorgan analysts said in a note. Mexican volumes were the “main surprise” and traders should react positively to the extraordinary 2.22-peso dividend per share, he said.

In a call with analysts, CEO Arturo Gutierrez said the company will continue to raise prices at or above inflation across all its divisions, although its U.S. price increases will be “more conservative than in previous years.”

Net sales rose 2% to 56.91 billion pesos, higher than LSEG’s 56.22 billion pesos. Had it not been for the Mexican peso’s 5% appreciation against the dollar from July to September, the increase would have been 14%. The strong peso reduced Mexican companies’ foreign earnings, causing South American sales to decline by about 5%.

Sales of beverages and water increased by more than 7%, boosting core income by nearly 8% to 11.51 billion pesos.

Gutierrez said Arca, Latin America’s No. 2 Coca-Cola bottler after Coca-Cola FEMSA, has strengthened its collaboration with the beverage giant “through better alignment and a better economic model.”

Following positive quarterly results, the Mexican bottler should return to 2021 EBITDA margin levels next year, finance chief Emilio Marcos Charur said on the call.

Arca shares rose after the call, pushing its gains to about 4.5% by 1715 GMT.

($1 = 17.4279 Mexican pesos at the end of September)

(Reporting by Noé Torres, Sarah Moreland and Aida Peláez-Fernández; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Varun HK, Richard Chang and Tomasz Janowski)

