SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — METZ Display, a sub-brand of SKYWORTH and provider of innovative interactive displays for education and business, entered into a distribution partnership with leading ICT products and services provider VSTECS Singapore Is. , VSTECS Singapore will deliver its full range of smart education and smart conference room applications for the Singapore market.

VSTECS Singapore is a member of VSTECS Group which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (0856.HK).

Based on SKYWORTH’s 16 years of R&D and business experience in the IFPD market, METZ Display has introduced a number of interactive displays in the education and business sectors that provide highly immersive environments and user-friendly experiences from 2022, such as All -All-in-one LCD and in-cell optical bonding IFPD.

Sebastian Chong, President of VSTECS Singapore, said, “Digital technology is constantly reshaping the way people work in today’s ever-evolving workplace. With employees in hybrid-work settings, communication and collaboration are more important than ever. is important. One of the ways companies create a collaborative space is to introduce an interactive whiteboard into their meeting rooms. With an interactive whiteboard in a business or classroom setting, employees share their information with all participants using the interactive display. Whether they are working in the office or remotely.”

The partnership will bring Metz Display’s range of leading products and solutions to enterprises in Singapore through VSTECS’s extensive and established network of channel partners, supporting a variety of industries and applications, including logistics, education sector, digital media Are, but are not limited to. , Government, Financial Institutions and SMEs

Summer Deng, Head of Sales and Marketing Global Business, Metz Display, said: “The IFPD market in South-East Asia is expected to see rapid growth over the next few years. We are marking our entry into the region by establishing a foundation. ” in Singapore. With VSTECS’s extensive coverage of channels in Singapore, we work towards promoting Metz Display’s range of AI and AV products, devices and services to the mass market in Singapore and enhancing our presence to bring us to the next level. do.” .

About VSTECS (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Established in 1985, VSTECS Singapore is a member of the VSTECS Group. As a leading ICT distributor in the Asia Pacific region, VSTECS has access to a network of over 50,000 channel partners in China, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos. VSTECS Group is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (0856.HK).

VSTECS offers a comprehensive range of ICT products and services through its three core businesses – Enterprise Systems, IT Services and Distribution. Integrated solution offerings from industry leading ICT vendors are provided to customers through its wide and established channels.

VSTECS Singapore is at www.vstecssingapore.com

