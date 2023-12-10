Metro Phoenix Police share tips to stay safe

The Metro Phoenix Police Department was warning Arizonans to be wary of porch pirates this holiday season.

Online shopping can help make vacations easier, but not if the packages get stolen from your porch before you can even pack them. The term “porch pirates” refers to people who take packages from homes that are not their own.

“Please be aware of the steps you can take to reduce your chances of encountering the Grinch,” Chandler Police said on Facebook.

What can you do to make sure your packages reach the right hands?

How often do packages get stolen during the holiday season?

Chandler Police Department spokeswoman Emma Hueneke said package thefts occur year-round, but there may be an increase in stolen packages due to the popularity of online shopping during the holidays.

“We’re seeing an increase in people using online retailers who are buying things that will now have package delivery to your door,” Hueneke said. “So, our goal is to remind the public to maintain their vigilance, use safety tips when they’re receiving packages at their homes, it’s a year-round reminder.”

Hueneke said he did not have package theft statistics available.

“Our effort is not to tell the public that we have seen an increase in thefts, but rather to remind people not to become a victim of theft,” Hueneke said.

How to protect your packages

Hueneke offered the following advice for keeping your packages secure.

Track your package and know when it will arrive.

Once your package arrives, don’t let it sit on your doorstep.

Coordinate delivery with neighbors if you can’t pick it up yourself.

Install a Ring camera or security camera if possible.

How to report package theft

Hueneke said victims can report package theft at the non-emergency police number or file a report online.

What are the consequences of package theft?

Hueneke said the person identified stealing the packages will be charged with theft, which is a misdemeanor. Hueneke said the sentence on the charge will be determined by a judge.

other holiday crimes

Hueneke said the department is seeing an increase in incidents of credit card theft and theft of a person’s belongings while shopping.

“We always want to remind shoppers to keep an eye on their purses when they’re out,” Hueneke said. “We have seen an increase in cases of distracted shopping where someone is intentionally distracting citizens while someone else goes behind their back and reaches into their personal belongings such as a purse or backpack.”

