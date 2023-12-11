Metro CEO told MPs that if it has to be successful then all kirana vendors will have to sign the code of conduct

Eric La Fleche, president and CEO of Metro Inc., said that for this to be successful all major industry players need to sign on to the Grocery Code of Conduct.

La Flèche told MPs at a House of Commons agriculture committee meeting on stabilizing food prices that Metro is ready to sign off on the code of conduct as it is currently drafted.

Last week, executives from Walmart Canada and Loblaw Co. Ltd. told the committee they could not sign off on the code in its current form because they were concerned the code would raise prices for consumers.

On Thursday, federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence Macaulay and Quebec Agriculture Minister Andre Lamontagne asked all major grocers to sign on to the code.

New research released Monday by the Center for Future Work found that profits in the Canadian grocery sector are likely to exceed $6 billion this year, setting a new record.

A report from the Progressive Research Institute found that food retailers are now making more than double the profits they were before the pandemic.

The report was released Monday morning ahead of the presentation of the findings to the committee by Jim Stanford, an economist and director of the left-leaning Center for Future Work.

Citing Statistics Canada data, the report said net income margins on food and beverage retail sales have consistently exceeded three per cent of total revenues since mid-2021, up from the average margin between 2015 and 2019. is more than double.

Stanford argued in a news release that the data shows that retailers took advantage of the pandemic and its consequences to increase their profits.

He said, “No industry can double its profits if it is simply spending more.”

Major grocers are under pressure from the government to implement plans that will help stabilize food prices for Canadians. Earlier this fall, the heads of the five largest grocery companies were called by the government to present their plans.

In previous presentations before the committee, grocers had contested the idea that they had made unfair profits from inflation.

Meanwhile, he has also faced pressure to sign up to the Grocery Code of Conduct, which is nearing completion, which supporters say will help create a level playing field between suppliers and big retailers.

On Thursday, federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence Macaulay said he and his provincial counterpart, along with federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, would meet to discuss options for both the provincial and federal governments if major grocers sign on to the code. Don’t do it.

Loblaw President Galen Weston told MPs last week that the company is concerned that some provisions in the code will raise grocery prices for Canadians because it gives too much negotiating power to large multinational manufacturers.

He said grocers will sign on to the code, but not in its current form.

Walmart Canada CEO Gonzalo Gabarra told MPs the company is not in a position to commit to the code at this time. He said the current version contains provisions that “create bureaucracy and costs, costs that will essentially end up at shelf prices.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MRU, TSX:L, TSX:EMP.A)

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com