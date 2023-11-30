Metro Bank plans to cut 850 jobs and cut opening hours to avoid collapse

Metro Bank is planning to cut its branch opening hours and eliminate hundreds of jobs as part of proposals to save it from collapse.

The lender said it would make 20 per cent of its 4,266-strong workforce redundant, meaning more than 850 jobs would be lost.

The move to cut its business hours is a blow to customers as the bank’s seven-day-a-week operation was one of its selling points when Metro opened its doors in 2010.

It sought to capitalize on public anger over the closure of high street branches by mainstream banks following the 2008 financial crisis by focusing solely on branch services.

Part of its strategy was to help bank customers avoid the ‘lunch time sprint’ by being open between 8am and 8pm every day of the week.

Analysts believe the bank will probably cut its opening hours over the weekend.

Metro said the measures were part of a plan to cut costs by £50 million a year. This was more than the previously announced target of £30 million.

Metro this week received shareholder approval for a £925 million refinancing plan and is in talks to sell its £3 billion mortgage book.

In a disastrous day for British high street banking, Lloyds announced it would be closing 45 branches.

And NatWest has warned there are further cuts to come after saying last week it would close 19 sites.

Thousands of branches have been closed over the past few years and more than 500 branches are expected to close in 2023 as customers switch to online banking.

But the cuts disproportionately affect elderly and vulnerable people and small businesses that need easy access to cash.

Metro Bank said it was in talks with the financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, about what impact reducing its opening hours would have.

The lender has around 2.7 million customers and 75 branches in the UK.

Metro Bank said it is ‘committed to stores and the high street’ and still plans to open around 11 new sites by the end of 2025, mainly in northern England.

Most branches are in and around London, but the lender is looking to expand into other cities including Exeter, Norwich and Nottingham.

But it will ‘transition to a more cost-efficient business model’ by automating some service and back-office jobs and improving its digital service.

‘The company is reviewing seven-day opening and extended store hours across the entire store network and is in discussion with the Financial Conduct Authority about the customer implications of any such changes,’ it said.

The bank confirmed yesterday that it had completed a £150m share placement which was a key part of the rescue package secured in October.

More than 90 percent of its shareholders voted this week to approve the deal.

Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinsky Bacal will become the controlling shareholder of the bank after this appointment.

His Spaldi Investments will invest £102 million in the lender, increasing its stake from 9 per cent to 53 per cent.

Metro indicated it was in trouble in October after a series of mistakes in recent years.

They included accounting errors, leadership deviations and delays in regulatory approval for major capital relief plans.

It revealed last month that it needed hundreds of millions of pounds to strengthen its balance sheet and refinance £350 million of debt within a year.

Daniel Frumkin, chief executive of Metro, said: ‘The support received from our investors through this transaction will allow Metro Bank to accelerate its growth plans with the new capital, allowing us to unlock the potential in the business and deliver sustainable profitable returns. Will be allowed because we try to do so. The number one community bank.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk