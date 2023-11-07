Metro Bank deposit outflows return to 'more normal range'

Troubled lender reveals deposits totaled £15.6bn at end-September

At the beginning of last month, customers withdrew their money from Metro in large quantities.

However, the company revealed it made a ‘modest’ profit in the third quarter

Metro Bank saw deposits fall 5 percent in the third quarter, but it said investor outflows had normalized following October’s emergency rescue deal.

The troubled lender said deposits totaled £15.6 billion at the end of September, compared with £16.4 billion at the same time last year.

However, the company disclosed a ‘modest’ profit in the third quarter as daily deposit inflows again reached a ‘more normal range’.

Customers pulled their cash out of Metro in droves early last month after reports the challenger bank was planning to raise millions of pounds to shore up its finances.

Although Metro had made profits for three consecutive quarters, the firm’s capital levels were slightly above the minimum regulatory limit and posed a threat to its lending ability.

In mid-September, the group was refused permission by the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulatory Authority to evaluate mortgage risks using its internal models, which larger banks can use to increase profitability.

Additionally, the metro has struggled to reduce costs due to its reliance on a 76-strong physical branch network. Its current £30 million savings program is equivalent to about 5 to 6 per cent of its underlying cost base.

On 8 October, the firm revealed that it had raised £325 million of capital, including £150 million from investors and £175 million from bondholders, and secured a £600 million debt refinancing.

Spaldy Investments – run by Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinsky Bacal – became the majority shareholder of Metro with a 53 percent stake, after investing more than £100 million.

Metro also said it was considering selling up to £3 billion of mortgages, which would help reduce its risk-weighted assets by about £1 billion and ‘accrete earnings’ next year.

Founded in 2010 by American entrepreneur Vernon Hill, the London-based group was Britain’s first new high street bank for more than 150 years.

After several years of rapid expansion, major trouble erupted in January 2019 when the firm admitted to miscalculating risk weights on a large commercial loan portfolio.

The scandal led to £15 million in regulatory fines, the departure of Hill and former chief executive Craig Donaldson, and a collapse in the firm’s share price.

Today, the company has a market capitalization of just £72.2 million, having been valued at £1.6 billion when it launched in 2016 and £3.5 billion at its peak two years later.

Metro Bank shares were 1.3 per cent lower at 42p on Tuesday morning, meaning they have lost more than two-thirds of their value since the year began and 98 per cent over the past five years.

