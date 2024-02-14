Metro Atlanta is expected to grow to approximately 8 million residents by 2050

And all this will happen despite declining fertility rates and a slight slowdown in the pace of transplants in Atlanta amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although much may change before 2050 and no one’s crystal ball is perfect, the effects of housing and infrastructure policy may take decades to bear fruit. These long-term projections are important data that will guide government leaders on how to prepare for this potential influx of new residents and create communities ready to handle that growth.

“Metro Atlanta’s continued prosperity is not for granted,” said Anna Roach, executive director and CEO of ARC, a regional planning agency. “We must continue to invest in our infrastructure and our people to build a successful future. Our counterpart sectors are not sitting idly by, and neither can we.”

The projected growth is dependent on Georgia’s growing economy. ARC estimates that metro Atlanta will add 856,000 jobs by 2050, creating career opportunities that will keep young Georgians close to home and attract workers to migrate from across the country and the world.

Fulton County is projected to remain the state’s most populous, with more than 1.3 million residents. But another – Gwinnett – will soon join the seven-figure club and is expected to have 1.2 million by 2050. The fastest-growing counties are on the fringes of the metro, led by Forsyth County, which is expected to grow its population by 79%.

ARC releases these estimates approximately every four years to inform its transportation and infrastructure investment recommendations under the Metropolitan Transportation Plan. The ARC board on Wednesday approved the latest iteration of that plan, which estimates $168 billion of infrastructure projects are needed in metro Atlanta to facilitate the expected growth.

Mike Carnathan, ARC’s managing director of research and analysis, said these are trends that cannot be ignored. Atlanta’s existing challenges – a housing shortage, notoriously bad roads and a tight job market – won’t stop the coming growth, and leaving those issues unchecked will only worsen the problems as the area’s population grows to 1.8 million people.

“The simple fact of the matter is that we are not fed,” he said. “There are still a lot of ways we can move forward.”

Source: www.ajc.com