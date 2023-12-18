MetLife and MetLife Foundation commit $30 million

Published 32 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /CSRWire/ – MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) and MetLife Foundation announced a $30 million multi-year commitment to support Upstate New York, including a pledge of $5 million in funding and impact investing. An impressive $25 million investment by the Foundation and MetLife. As part of this commitment, the MetLife Foundation has invested an impressive $1 million in LaunchNY to foster entrepreneurship.

“I am committed to lifting up every community in New York and helping people grow and thrive,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Thanks to public sector efforts and private sector investment like MetLife, Utica and Mohawk Valley are moving in the right direction. “We will continue to work with our partners to create jobs and opportunity for all New Yorkers.”

MetLife Foundation’s strategy is focused on driving inclusive economic mobility and strengthening the communities where MetLife has a presence through three portfolio areas – economic inclusion, financial health and resilient communities. With MetLife employees living and working in the Utica area, MetLife and the Foundation’s commitment will provide ongoing support to the community and residents.

“As a company founded in New York, we are proud to be part of the state’s fabric and believe we have an important role to play in the communities we serve,” said Michel Khalaf, President and CEO of MetLife. “To build on existing efforts in Utica and the surrounding area to help all New Yorkers thrive.”

The $1 million impact investment launch by MetLife Foundation was part of the first closing of NY’s Seed Fund II, LP, a for-profit limited partner fund that invests in high-growth startup companies to enhance local employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. Does. The first closing of the targeted fund of between $15 million and $20 million is expected to accelerate commitments from other interested investors, as LaunchNY remains the most active seed fund in New York State.

“MetLife Foundation’s investment enables us to create opportunities for talented entrepreneurs who will spur growth and economic prosperity in Upstate New York,” said Dr. Marnie LaVigne, President and CEO of Launch NY. Building on our successful partnership.”

In addition to its impact investment in Launch NY, the Foundation has already awarded more than $1.4 million in grants to Upstate New York nonprofits, including:

The Food Bank of Central New York will address food insecurity through the expansion of its weekend meal program for schoolchildren and a mobile food pantry.

Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties to bridge the gap between community and resources through workforce development, neighborhood revitalization and resident engagement.

Munson worked to broaden access to her gallery spaces for visitors with mobility limitations, and conducted no-cost summer workshops for local children and teens.

