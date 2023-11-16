MetaWin Unveils 'MetaWin Millionaire': A Revolutionary $1 Million Cryptocurrency Giveaway

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, November 16th, 2023]

Metawin, A Pioneer in digital competitionstoday announced the launch of its most ambitious program to date – MetaWin Millionaire. This unprecedented competition provides participants with the opportunity Win $1 Million in USDC Stablecoins mark a new era in online competitions.

A game-changing event in the blockchain sector

MetaWin Millionaire is not just a contest, it is a revolution in the digital contest landscape. Held entirely on-chain, the event exemplifies transparency and fairness through blockchain technology. It is open to all, free entry requires only paying a nominal Ethereum gas fee for registration.

ensure complete impartialityMetaWin uses Chainlink’s famous on-chain random number generator to select the winner. This third-party integration underlines MetaWin’s commitment to unquestionable fairness and validity in its competitions.

In form of the clock is ticking Now only 37 days are left, the excitement has increased. The much awaited draw will be held December 22, 2023, 4pm Eastern, The winner will witness a life-changing moment as $1 million in cryptocurrency will be instantly transferred from the smart contract to their wallet.

Legacy of successful competitions

Hosting high-level competitions is nothing new for MetaWin. with Over 16,500 competitions completedMetaWin has already changed lives, including NFTs and cryptocurrency giveaways. The biggest win so far has been an impressive 150ETH ($300K), setting the stage for the massive million-dollar event.

Join the race for the chance to become a millionaire

Currently, with 2,363 participants and counting, MetaWin invites everyone to join this extraordinary opportunity. It is more than a competition; This is your chance to be a part of blockchain history and potentially change your life million-dollar prize,

To enter, users can visit MetaWin.com and connect their preferred Web3 wallet to enter their entry today.

About MetaWin

Metawin is at the forefront of on-chain competition platforms, revolutionizing the way digital competitions are conducted. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, MetaWin provides a transparent, fair and exciting competition experience. With a history of significant giveaways and a commitment to innovation, Metawin is reshaping the future of online competitions.

For more information visit Metawin’s official website Discord | Twitter , Instagram | Wire

