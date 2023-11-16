November 16, 2023
MetaWin Unveils 'MetaWin Millionaire': A Revolutionary $1 Million Cryptocurrency Giveaway


[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, November 16th, 2023]

Metawin, A Pioneer in digital competitionstoday announced the launch of its most ambitious program to date – MetaWin Millionaire. This unprecedented competition provides participants with the opportunity Win $1 Million in USDC Stablecoins mark a new era in online competitions.

A game-changing event in the blockchain sector

MetaWin Millionaire is not just a contest, it is a revolution in the digital contest landscape. Held entirely on-chain, the event exemplifies transparency and fairness through blockchain technology. It is open to all, free entry requires only paying a nominal Ethereum gas fee for registration.

ensure complete impartialityMetaWin uses Chainlink’s famous on-chain random number generator to select the winner. This third-party integration underlines MetaWin’s commitment to unquestionable fairness and validity in its competitions.

In form of the clock is ticking Now only 37 days are left, the excitement has increased. The much awaited draw will be held December 22, 2023, 4pm Eastern, The winner will witness a life-changing moment as $1 million in cryptocurrency will be instantly transferred from the smart contract to their wallet.

Legacy of successful competitions

Hosting high-level competitions is nothing new for MetaWin. with Over 16,500 competitions completedMetaWin has already changed lives, including NFTs and cryptocurrency giveaways. The biggest win so far has been an impressive 150ETH ($300K), setting the stage for the massive million-dollar event.

Join the race for the chance to become a millionaire

Currently, with 2,363 participants and counting, MetaWin invites everyone to join this extraordinary opportunity. It is more than a competition; This is your chance to be a part of blockchain history and potentially change your life million-dollar prize,

To enter, users can visit MetaWin.com and connect their preferred Web3 wallet to enter their entry today.

About MetaWin

Metawin is at the forefront of on-chain competition platforms, revolutionizing the way digital competitions are conducted. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, MetaWin provides a transparent, fair and exciting competition experience. With a history of significant giveaways and a commitment to innovation, Metawin is reshaping the future of online competitions.

For more information visit Metawin’s official website Discord | Twitter , Instagram | Wire

Special Offer (Sponsored)
Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Noticias Cripto: MB vai dar Bitcoin de graça, Binance anuncia novidades, Bíblia em NFT e outros anúncios

Noticias Cripto: MB vai dar Bitcoin de graça, Binance anuncia novidades, Bíblia em NFT e outros anúncios

November 16, 2023
Empathetic executive: Top leaders are turning away from hardline leaders and looking for CEOs with better soft skills

Empathetic executive: Top leaders are turning away from hardline leaders and looking for CEOs with better soft skills

November 16, 2023

You may have missed

Noticias Cripto: MB vai dar Bitcoin de graça, Binance anuncia novidades, Bíblia em NFT e outros anúncios

Noticias Cripto: MB vai dar Bitcoin de graça, Binance anuncia novidades, Bíblia em NFT e outros anúncios

November 16, 2023
Empathetic executive: Top leaders are turning away from hardline leaders and looking for CEOs with better soft skills

Empathetic executive: Top leaders are turning away from hardline leaders and looking for CEOs with better soft skills

November 16, 2023
Unity 6 will launch next year with AI-powered innovations and platform updates

Unity 6 will launch next year with AI-powered innovations and platform updates

November 16, 2023
Why Fred Swaniker is completely dependent on education

Why Fred Swaniker is completely dependent on education

November 16, 2023
Three experiments to help ease the shortage of senior care workers

Three experiments to help ease the shortage of senior care workers

November 16, 2023
Nigeria’s naira briefly hits record low on official market

Nigeria’s naira briefly hits record low on official market

November 16, 2023