MetaWin, the revolutionary blockchain competition platform, is awaiting a massive $1 million prize draw

[PRESS RELEASE – London, UK, December 15th, 2023]

The countdown has begun as leading blockchain competition platform MetaWin reaches its extraordinary climax metawin millionaire events. Only 7 days left until the grand prize draw starts 22 December 2023The excitement is palpable.

Time is ticking: $1 million USDC awaits one lucky winner

The much-awaited MetaWin Millionaire prize draw is scheduled Give a surprise prize of $1 million USDC to one lucky participant (USD-based stable coin). The competition is set to close on December 22nd at 16:00 EST, leaving only one week for participants to secure this life-changing windfall.

influential people increase discussion

The MetaWin Millionaire contest has created a viral frenzy on social media platforms including X, where major influencers have grabbed the headlines. Notably, well-known NFT collector and Web3 ambassador, @Pranksy, who has 440k followers, recently threw his hat in the ring, leading to a flurry of entries and increased excitement.

Blockchain Technology: Unveiling a New Era of Transparency

MetaWin differs from traditional prize draws by working on the Ethereum blockchain. This unprecedented approach ensures that all users, entries, total contributions and free entries are visible to the public. The winning Ethereum address will receive the prize within seconds of the draw concluding, allowing the global community to witness the moment and congratulate the winner. Participants can continuously monitor their chances of winning until the final moments of the competition.

Blockchain technology powers MetaWin Lead the charge with transparencyRedefining the landscape of competing platforms.

Unlock Free Entries

metawin millionaire It also offers a chance to win without any financial commitment. Users can opt to Online Free Entry Method By paying a nominal Ethereum network gas fee, it allows them to participate without contributing to the prize pool. Additionally, MetaWin’s smart contract system enables users to multiply their entries, providing multiple chances to win for the same gas fee as a single entry.

Limited time remaining

With the countdown clocks ticking and the draw date fast approaching, MetaWin invites all potential participants to take advantage of this moment and secure the opportunity to join the ranks of millionaires created by MetaWin.

Users can claim their free entry today via this link and hope for a life-changing win MetaWin’s official contest page Today.

MetaWin wishes all the participants the best of luck and looks forward to celebrating with the lucky winner.

About MetaWin

MetaWin stands at the forefront of on-chain competition platforms, revolutionizing the landscape of digital competitions. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, Metawin offers a competition experience characterized by transparency, fairness and excitement. With a track record of substantial giveaways and an unwavering commitment to innovation, Metawin is shaping the future of online competitions.

This article is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to be construed as legal, financial or tax advice. Readers should not solely rely on the information presented here and should consult their own legal, financial or tax professionals regarding their specific situations. The author and publisher make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this article. Reliance on any information provided in this article is entirely at your own risk.

Contact

metawin team

[email protected]

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com