‘Metaverse technology is immature right now, but in 30 years everyone will be using it’ – Cryptosaurus

Crypto.News spoke to David Schrier, author of the book ‘Basic Metaverse’ about the future of virtual worlds.

As estimated in recent reports, the global metaverse market could potentially reach revenues of $1,237 billion by 2030. However, complex security and privacy concerns may slow down the market growth.

Crypto.News discussed these and other concerns with futurist, author and entrepreneur David Schrier at the WebSummit in Lisbon. In his book ‘Basic Metaverse: How Virtual Worlds Will Change Our Reality and What You Can Do to Unlock Their Potential’, Shrier highlights the future of this emerging technology and its potential impact on our daily lives.

During our conversation, we explored the challenges of the metaverse and the possibility of a future where interacting with virtual worlds through contact lenses or even brain implants could become a reality sooner than you think.

crypto.news: Your book, ‘Basic Metaverse’ was published this year when many say “the hype about the Metaverse is over” and the NFT market is down. Do you believe the metaverse has the potential?

David Shrier: “The Metaverse is dead” is a catchy headline that does not reflect the economic reality of a vibrant industry. In 2022, the metaverse generated revenues of over $66 billion.

The first misconception I often have to explain to people is that the Metaverse is not meta, it is the company run by Mark Zuckerberg, who acquired the name and is making a lot of noise around it. This is a small part of the metaverse market. Augmented reality and three-dimensional browser-based metaverses like Roblox and Minecraft, these companies are doing well.

No matter what you’ve read about Mark Zuckerberg and his moves into virtual reality, the metaverse encompasses a very broad set of ways to interact with technology, and the market has tens of billions of dollars in US revenue and It’s going well.

The NFT market has gone through a healthy recovery. It’s the Gartner hype cycle: You had this invention, then you had the dissemination, then you had the hype. Fraudulent things are disappearing from the market which have no value.

For example, one of my portfolio companies, Kaleidoco, has a game they’re launching next year called Particle Inc. Kaleidoco recently created an NFT and they sold out within two hours. In this game, your characters can get unique attributes through their NFTs. This is what I would call a natural use case for NFTs. So, if you have a viable product in the NFT market, it is very healthy, fluid and changeable.

crypto.news: Why do you think Mark Zuckerberg’s idea failed?

David Shrier: One reason is that it was too early. The technology curve is not there yet. Virtual reality is just one aspect of the metaverse. This is technology ahead of its time. For example, wearing glasses for too long can cause motion sickness. It has a name. This is called cybersickness, where the rotation of your head and the rotation of the glasses do not exactly match.

Women are four times more likely to become cyber-sick than men. So, when you have a gender-differentiated product, high manufacturing costs, and limited comfortable usage time, it creates significant barriers to adoption.

crypto.news: Your book depicts a fascinating future where the metaverse transforms various aspects of life, from dating to medicine. However, this future you describe is quite worrying due to privacy and deepfake concerns. What are your thoughts on this?

David Shrier: There are some issues that you are raising. One is identity. And how do we prove a unique digital identity in an unknown format? This is something that blockchain technology is very good at.

Second, artificial intelligence can create deepfakes, but it can also detect deepfakes. Therefore, we need to use AI to protect against AI. We are doing a lot of work on AI security with Imperial College London and many other leading universities. It’s a problem to be aware of, but it is something we can solve.

The third thing to think about is use cases. In the near term, most use cases are likely to be corporate. For example, Accenture has trained more than 200,000 people in the Metaverse without the carbon footprint of transportation, hotel accommodations, and travel expenses to the training center. All that has been erased. They are simply using a virtual environment, mimicking their offices in this type of metaverse environment.

crypto.news: You also mention in your book that developing countries adopt the metaverse faster because people don’t have access to conferences and other real-life events.

David Shrier: Yes, it is not just that. Interestingly, they are more optimistic technically. The G7 countries take the technology for granted and are already dismissive of it. Cultures go through three stages of development with new technology: naive enthusiasm, understanding, and then decline. I think a lot of economically rich countries are taking technology for granted because they are in this declining phase of technology consumption, while developing countries are finding this metaverse technology attractive as a solution to problems.

crypto.news: What would happen if a developing country also became a dictatorship and gained control of this technology?

David Shrier: This is true not just for the metaverse, but for any technology. Social media and messaging systems also face controversies over government surveillance. Without naming names, some countries do not allow you to use WhatsApp or Signal due to end-to-end encryption. They insist that you use another platform that has a built-in backdoor. In that respect, the Metaverse is no different.

On the other hand, there is something really disturbing and interesting going on. Russia and China in particular, less but still North Korea in particular, are very actively engaged in disinformation in social media. The metaverse provides an even more effective platform for spreading disinformation because it is more emotionally appealing. According to HTC research, metaverse games are 44% more addictive than regular video games. Therefore, proactive defense against disinformation becomes important. We risk that if we do not have active defenses against disinformation, we will see even bigger problems emerge with the adoption of metaverse technology.

crypto.news: What kind of security can there be? How do we secure Web3?

David Shrier: The best time to fix this would have been 20 years ago, and the second best time is now. Regulation can be helpful. Companies and social media can set up groups that will detect and remove disinformation. Additionally, emerging AI technologies developed in university research laboratories can help detect and address disinformation.

crypto.news: What if this AI technology still belongs to some centralized institution?

David Shrier: not necessarily. We’re big fans of open source. At Imperial College we have an initiative called the Trusted AI Alliance, which focuses on open-source technology. We have collaborators at other institutions with large open-source repositories where everyone can look at and contribute. This is the answer to this problem.

crypto.news: Can any specific regulation be proposed for Web3?

David Shrier: I’ve spent a lot of time working on technology policy. An example of poor regulation would be the New York State BitLicense, which destroyed New York City’s competitiveness in finance and crypto for a long time, making it impossible for startups to enter the market. Gary Gensler has recently done his best to tear down the startup world in crypto and side with the JP Morgans and Fidelities of the world.

The UK, Singapore, Nigeria and Kenya have taken a different approach.

Developing principles-based regulation that supports innovation while protecting consumers, incorporating standards promulgated in many countries, is a more viable approach. You will not be able to create a world government that agrees on a single approach to regulating these technologies. But what you can do is achieve generally accepted standards and promote interoperability.

I think we can come up with some methods that will preserve personal privacy and data security, but also give you a portable identity that you can carry through your metaverse from France to Colombia and still be the same. Can stay. Can maintain digital presence.

Rules-based regulation is not the way to go as technology is evolving too fast. We need to work where technology comes up with its next thing, regulation can move with it. Elon Musk is working on Neuralink and brain implants. We didn’t come up with rules to deal with information entering your brain directly.

crypto.news: In ‘The Basic Metaverse’, you predict a “three-phase evolution of access to the metaverse”: lighter, cheaper, faster devices, invisible technologies like contact lenses, and implantable solutions. Would you personally implant something in your brain?

David Shrier: Not today, because the technology is too immature, but maybe 30 or 40 years from now. If it could prevent age-related dementia and memory loss… You know, if I’m 80, would I want to remember what I had for breakfast in the morning? Yes. Would I like to remember my children’s names? Yes. The potential of this technology is tremendous, but it is still very immature. This is decades away from what I would have in my mind.

Everyone will use it to improve performance. You know it’s going to happen. Students will implant it so that they can study better for tests. All this stuff is coming.

crypto.news: This might make sense for medical reasons, but what about something that would allow you to live in augmented reality?

David Shrier: We are also going to get a completely immersive video game or movie experience.

crypto.news: This opens up endless possibilities for manipulation.

David Shrier: As any new technology does. This is a very valid concern. But this is not the first time that we have a disruptive technology that could change everything. There used to be riots in factories when steam engines ran the looms. The Luddite movement would break into factories and destroy looms because they were concerned that this new technology was disrupting their lives.

crypto.news: For example, when will we have invisible contact lenses to enter the metaverse?

David Shrier: 10 to 15 years. Currently they are still struggling with the problem that these days the lenses get too hot and cook your eyes. Immature technology. It will take us some time to resolve those glitches. Today we have glasses lenses that are projecting something onto your reality. The trick is battery life and connectivity. So I would say that in five to seven years, we’ll have something more viable on glasses-style technology.

crypto.news: Do you think cryptocurrencies will be used in the metaverse in the future?

David Shrier: Yes. If we want a portable identity, we definitely want our money to move with us. Cryptocurrencies are not going away. It’s not going to be a hundred trillion any time soon. But this is a trillion-dollar market. And the fact that you now have institutional asset management companies like BlackRock and Fidelity launching ETFs shows that mainstream financial services are starting to adopt cryptocurrencies, and we see that trend continuing.

