Metaverse: Some forecasts call for it to expand to 700 cities by 2030

Technology intelligence firm ABI Research has made some predictions about the metaverse, stating that by 2030, about 700 cities will have some form of metavertical infrastructure implemented.

Specifically, the technology intelligence firm estimates that these 700 cities will deployed Some form of metaverse infrastructure, which could be an extension of existing urban digital twins.

in this regard, Dominic BonteVice President, Verticals and End Markets, ABI Research said:

“While the metaverse is undeniably overstated and shrouded in ambiguity, the urban context offers interesting value-creating use cases and applications, including e-government services, virtual tourism, smart infrastructure design, planning and development and Involves seamless interaction of citizens with the city. Enabling and enhancing the workforce. This is especially important in complex urban environments that are challenging to design, maintain, explore, and engage.

Not only this, Bonte predicts that urban metaverse Will use built-in digital twins, layered with augmented and virtual reality, to enable advanced modeling, simulation and analysis Also to make cities green,

For example, it can be used to assess the carbon storage capacity of green infrastructure, monitor carbon emissions, and manage carbon credit systems.

Forecast for the Urban Metaverse: Current Projects

According to the report, it appears that some cities are already “on the ball” when it comes to the urban metaverse. For example, Seoul is one of the first cities to launch its own urban metaverseWhereas Tampere, Finlandrecently launched “Metaverse Vision for 2040” in collaboration with the Metaverse Institute.

the city of orlandoFlorida is also emerging as a Physical Center for Metaverse DevelopmentLed by the Orlando Economic Partnership.

In general, the research firm said urban metaverse technologies focused on generating Immersive 3D ExperienceCombination Digital twins, augmented, virtual and mixed realities, avatars, AI, cloud computing and mobile devices.

However, on the other hand, many see that investment and enthusiasm for the metaverse is already waning.

Valentino Rossi, Alessandro Del Piero, Honda Web3 and engage fans in the Metaverse

While it remains to be tested whether the predictions of the proliferation of the urban metaverse will be a reality, currently we can see how the metaverse is increasingly attracting veterans of the game and beyond.

Actually, this thing has been discussed in the last two months valeversWeb3’s new motoring experience Valentino Rossi’s Metaverse on The Sandbox, VR46 Metaverse,

This is the result of the renowned nine-time MotoGPMT champion’s new partnership with Animoca Brands and GravitasLabs. ValeVerse is Valentino Rossi’s new marvel on The Sandbox Offers new immersive experiences and launches new digital collectibles,

Living among the Italian giants and the metaverse, the recent world football champions alessandro del piero also entered The Nemesis Metaverse with its new dimension called the ADP Metaverse.

also with The idea of ​​getting fans more involved in Web3 and the metaverse, Honda also launched it Limited edition NFT in Japan At the FORMULA 1™ Honda and Red Bull reception in Tokyo.

